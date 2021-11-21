DIA goalkeepers strike ends with “historic” deal – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) Hundreds of porters at Denver International Airport went to work on Saturday morning. Members of the International Union of Local Service Employees 105 say 350 employees wanted better wages and working conditions.

On Saturday afternoon, the union announced that they had reached a historic agreement with its contractor, Flagship Facility Services. The deal includes a salary increase of $ 4 / hour over three years. First-year employees will have an increase of $ 2.50 per hour.

We left work together and earned historic salaries and workload protection for the porters at this airport. This deal is good for the goalkeepers, it is good for our communities and it is good for our airport, said Tikdem Atsbaha, an 18-year-old goalkeeper.

Union spokesman David Fernandez says further protections for workloads and more rest are also guaranteed.

Employees serve the main terminals and competitions at the airport. They will start work immediately.

Employees serve the main terminals and competitions at the airport. They will start work immediately.

The new agreement will be ratified, which will be planned within the next week. The union called the strike the last resort of one of the busiest times of the year.

I am deeply proud of our members who joined, were persistent and stayed united, said SEIU Local 105 President Ron Ruggiero, They fought together for a contract that treated them like heroes who were named for almost two years. This contract is not only good for porters, it is good for all airport employees. Together, these goalkeepers are struggling to raise the standard and make a better airport for everyone.

We keep this place running, we risk ourselves every day and we deserve to be able to put food on the table for the holiday season. It’s not easy for any of us, but even doing a second job just to pay the bills. The couple wanted us to be able to spend Thanksgiving with our families, but we were doing this to do our best work, our best communities and this better airport for all who need it to travel here for vacation, said Luis Gonzalez, a goalkeeper.

In the video shared on social media on Saturday, employees are heard cheering Let the bosses clean the bathrooms!

In the video shared on social media on Saturday, employees are heard cheering Let the bosses clean the bathrooms!

In early October, workers agreed to return to work without any agreed deal with the company after a brief strike in September.

We are pleased that SEIU and Flagship have reached an agreement and thank both parties for their efforts and partnership to develop an equal solution for our goalkeepers, DIA CEO Phil Washington said in a press release. The custody staff is an important part of DEN and we thank them for their tireless work.

On November 19, the DIA said it expects more than two million passengers during Thanksgiving. They recommend that passengers arrive at the airport at least two hours in advance.

No response from Flagship was provided.