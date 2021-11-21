Why coal continues to play a major role in India’s energy mix

India pushed for a change in the wording of the Glasgow Pact, agreed at the COP26 meeting, to seek a “phase break” rather than a “complete exclusion” of coal as an energy source. Although experts have said that “uninterrupted coal” will have to be stopped by 2040 to keep global temperature growth until the end of this century at well below 2 degrees Celsius during the pre-industrial period, poorer countries argue that any grass on coal would do it. more difficult for them to meet their development objectives. But India pledged to reach ‘zero net’ emissions by 2070, for which the biggest cuts would have to be made from coal. The use of the mineral is as widespread as it is cheap, which means that it remains a usable resource worldwide. Here’s what you need to know.

What is the share of coal in India’s energy mix?

Coal accounts for more than 50 per cent of India’s installed electricity generation capacity and the country also owns the fourth largest global mineral reserves. Cheap and abundant energy is a major driver of economic growth and increasing the electricity coverage of the population has been a central goal of the government.

While India is committed to increasing renewable energy, setting up infrastructure to maximize clean energy requires large investments, for which advanced countries are expected to help developing countries, even though they have not been as willing in this regard. , something that was emphasized. again at the Glasgow COP26 meeting.

In such circumstances, India and, indeed, the developing world, including China, have argued that it is unfair to push them to abandon coal when they still have to address the issue of lifting millions out of poverty. To that extent, experts note, India is seeking to use its abundant coal reserves to ensure energy security. India’s dependence on coal means that the country also imports significant portions of it to meet its energy needs.

Domestic electricity demand is projected to double by 2040. India’s installed capacity is currently just under 400 GW, of which coal or thermal energy accounts for more than 200 GW. Prime Minister Modi said in Glasgow that India aims to have an installed capacity of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 – an increase on its initial promise – and to ensure that half of its energy supply comes from renewable energy sources. non-fossil fuels by the end of this decade. Renewable sources, including Hydel energy, currently account for about 150 GW of domestic capacity.

of Draft National Electricity Policy, 2021, published by the Ministry of Energy Union, says that “while India is committed to increasing capacity through non-fossil resources… coal-based production capacity may still be required to increase in the country, as it continues to be cheaper the source of energy production ”.

Also, close to 40 lakh people across the country gain their maintenance directly or indirectly from the coal industry and any sudden move to end coal addiction would also endanger their livelihood.

But aren’t companies avoiding coal?

The center has been struggling to find buyers for its coal mining auctions, a clear indication that existing players are wary of investing in coal production at a time when there is pressure on the climate front to give up fossil fuel based energy sources.

Included in the third tranche of the 88 commercial coal mines put up for auction in October 2021, there were 48 mines that had not withdrawn any bids in the previous two rounds of auctions. When the second tranche was placed on the block, the Center received no bids for 48 of the 67 mines.

A Carbon Tracker financial institute report earlier this year said most new coal-fired plants could become economically unstable up front, resulting in losses of up to billions of dollars.

“These last bastions of coal energy are floating against the tide, when renewables offer a cheaper solution that supports global climate targets. “Investors should avoid new coal projects, many of which are likely to generate negative returns from the start,” said Carbon Tracker Energy and Services Chief Catharina Hillenbrand Von Der Neyen.

Reports say that under increasing pressure from renewable sources and with tightening environmental regulations, coal-fired plants are likely to have a sustained decline in use. But even if there is an overall reduction in terms of the proportion of coal contribution to the energy mix, experts say the use of the mineral will again have an increase in absolute terms.

An indication of India’s high dependence on coal came in the third quarter of 2021 after economic activity opened after the Covid freeze after power plants reportedly were left with supplies to last no more than a few days amid a drop in output domestic and contract failure for timely imports.

Noting the need to maintain adequate reserves, the draft electricity policy states that India has the fourth largest coal reserves in the world, “but anyway we are importing coal and, as a result, we are losing large amounts of foreign exchange “. state that “there is a need to minimize the use of imported coal in power plants”.

What has India done to address coal needs?

While coal is expected to continue as a key energy element, a report from International Energy Agency (IEA) says “its agreement on India ‘s electricity sector is being released”. He sees the industry, according to the current policy scenario, the industry that accounts for most of the increase in coal demand by 2040.

But as the share of renewables in India’s energy mix is ​​growing, the country is also investing in new coal-fired power plants. The Climate Tracker report said India is among the five Asian countries that make up 80 percent of the planned new coal plants worldwide.

But the IEA says that “once coal-fired power plants are currently under construction in the coming years, there will be no net growth in India’s coal fleet” and that “the share of coal in the overall energy mix is ​​falling steadily… by 44 percent in 2019 to 34 percent in 2040 ”.

Noting that compliance with stricter environmental norms remains a challenge, “especially for older stations”, the draft electricity policy says that the effort should be to adopt the most efficient technology for available coal-fired power plants. at any time “and that all future plants” should only be of super critical / ultra critical technology or other more efficient technologies “.

A report by the CEEW expert group said that to achieve its net zero target for 2070, India would need a total investment of more than $ 10 trillion. Most of the spending – the projection is more than three times the country’s current GDP – would be needed to oust the energy sector from its dependence on coal, he noted, adding that India would need USD investment support. 1.4 trillion through concessional finance from developed countries.

What is the status of coal use worldwide?

A report by carbonbrief.org says that since 2000, the world has doubled its coal energy capacity to around 2,045 GW, although coal energy has declined since 2014. Experts say globally “uninterrupted coal use should fall by around 80 percent this decade if warming limited to less than 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures occurs. “

But even though coal now accounts for about 40 percent of the world’s electricity supply, 19 of the world’s 80 coal-fired countries – in 2000, 66 countries used coal-fired power, and new entrants to the club include Egypt and the United Arab Emirates – reportedly planning a complete Fuel Abolition, including the UK and Germany.

Continental China leads the world in number of coal plants and has more than 1000 operating plants, almost four times higher than India, the country with the second highest number of coal plants. The US is third on the list, which is rounded out by Japan and Russia, in this ranking. Thus, not only developing countries, but even advanced countries depend on coal energy to meet their energy needs.

In fact, US authorities have said that 2021 will be the first year after year increase coal production in the country since 2014 thanks to “significantly higher natural gas prices and relatively stable coal prices”. Coal energy production this year will increase by more than a fifth during 2020, a report said, noting that “coal and natural gas have been the two largest sources of electricity generation in the US.” .

