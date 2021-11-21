Three other bodies pulled by the landslide; Search suspended due to weather Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

Debris covers the road after a landslide on Highway 99 near Lillooet, British Columbia, in this photo taken on November 15, 2021. At least four people died from the landslide. (British Columbia Ministry of Transport)

The discovery brings the death toll to four.

The landslide was one of several between heavy rain and strong winds in the southwest BC.

There is no timeline for when major highways will be fully repaired.

Three other bodies were pulled from the rubble of a landslide that covered a highway in southern British Columbia after torrential rains and catastrophic flooding hit the region earlier this week.

This brought the death toll to at least four on the slide on Highway 99 south of Lillooet City, according to a press release Saturday by the Royal Canadian Police of British Columbia.

One victim had previously been found in the rubbish and one remained missing.

Rain and wind brought the halt to recovery efforts on Friday.

“We have continued the search for another person, however the search efforts have been hampered by the weather and conditions of the country,” said RCMP Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet said in the announcement. “Our thoughts continue to be with all those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

(MORE: Death and despair in British Columbia after the floods)

The landslide was one of several that wiped out parts of at least half a dozen major highways in southern British Columbia after heavy rains from last Sunday until Tuesday morning that also flooded parts of the northwestern state of Washington.

While some of the highways have been partially reopened or are expected to reopen soon, there is no timeline for when full repairs will be completed.

Officials in British Columbia declared a state of emergency and on Friday banned non-essential travel in some areas and urged drivers to limit gas purchases to about 8 gallons per vehicle.

These steps will keep commercial traffic moving, stabilize our supply chains, and ensure everyone returns home safely, Public Safety Secretary Mike Farnworth told a news conference, according to the Associated Press. We urge people not to travel through the severely affected areas, for their own well-being, but also to make sure that the fuel we have goes towards the services that people need in this time of crisis.

(MORE: Thanksgiving Day Travel Forecast)

The disaster in BC is one of the historical levels.

Flood damage is estimated at $ 1 billion in the town of Abbotsford alone, home to about 160,000 people.

More than 17,000 people were evacuated from their homes in BC, including almost all of Merritt’s 7,000 residents.

More than 1,200 people remained stranded for at least one night, some longer, in the town of Hope after landslides disrupted the highway they were traveling on. The locals helped set up food and shelter, and even took them into their homes.

Thousands of animals and livestock are dead, despite desperate measures to save them using boats and skis.

The weather was caused by a type of weather called an atmospheric river, with heavy rain and strong winds.

The same storm system also triggered at least one wildfire as it moved east through the Central cliffs and plateaus.

The flood on Highway 1 overlooking Abbotsford was seen in Chilliwack, British Columbia, Canada on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press via AP)

The main journalistic mission of Weather Companys is to report on the latest weather news, the environment and the importance of science in our lives. This story does not necessarily represent the position of our parent company, IBM.