A Southwest Airlines employee was shot dead in a robbery at El Paso International Airport; no arrests yet, police seeking advice





UPDATE: As of mid-Saturday morning, El Paso police said no arrests had been made and no arrests had been made for what they described as “murder” on Friday night at the airport following a robbery. Investigators remained in the airport parking lot where the murder took place and said they expected to be there during the afternoon hours. “The preliminary investigation shows that this is not an accidental incident and there is no threat at the airport,” Officer Adrian Cisneros, an EPPD spokesman, said in a statement. Authorities were seeking community assistance and asked anyone with information about the murder to contact police at (915) 832-4400 or call Crime Stoppers for anonymous advice at (915) 566-8477. ORIGINAL REPORT: EL PASO, Texas – An armed robbery led to a deadly shooting of an airline employee late Friday night in the long-haul parking lot at El Paso International Airport during the start of the busy holiday travel season. An El Paso police spokesman would only identify the victim of the aggravated robbery as a 49-year-old man and declined to discuss the cause of death. However, Southwest Airlines confirmed later Saturday morning to ABC-7 that the victim was a Southwest Ground Operations employee who was shot dead in the tear gas station as he was leaving work on Friday night. “This is a tragic, profound loss for the Southwest Team and we express our deepest condolences to our colleagues, family, loved ones and their extended Southwest family. The Southwest leadership is focused on supporting our employees as we offer our support “The full investigation is being carried out by local law enforcement forces,” the airline said in a statement to ABC-7. At least one robber was wanted, police said early Saturday, but added that there may be more suspects; no one was in custody, but authorities claimed there was no threat to the airport. Police officials describe the airport where the shooting took place as a “very active” crime scene that is likely to close by Saturday afternoon. A mobile command center was set up at the airport along with numerous detectives of crimes against persons. ABC-7 also observed several people comforting each other near the area where the shooting took place. The incident occurred as the airport was busier than usual due to increased holiday travel. While the long-term parking lot was closed, the short-term parking lot and the main entrance to the terminal remained open.

