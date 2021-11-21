International
The missing Chinese tennis star reappears in public in Beijing
BEIJING (AP) Disappeared tennis star Peng Shuai reappeared in public on Sunday at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fear abroad while suppressing information in China. for Peng after she charged an elderly man. leader of sexual assault.
The China Open post on social media service Weibo did not mention Pengs’ disappearance or accusation. Peng appeared standing near a court, shaking and signing large commemorative children’s tennis balls.
The show followed an announcement by the editor of a party newspaper on Twitter on Saturday, which could not be seen by most internet users in China, that the three-time Olympian would appear in public soon.
The ruling party appears to be trying to soften the alarm on Peng without acknowledging her disappearance, as the former Wimbledon and Paris Open champion this month accused Zhang Gaoli, a member of the Standing Committee of the ruling parties until 2018 , that forced her to have sex.
The disappearance of the Pengs and the silence of governments in response to calls for information prompted calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, a prestigious event for the Communist Party. The professional women’s tournament threatened to pull events out of China if the safety of the former No. 1 double player was not guaranteed.
The Pengs indictment discussion has been deleted from websites in China. A government spokesman on Friday denied knowing about the protests. The internet filters of the ruling parties also block most people in China from viewing other social media abroad and most of the global news media.
Comments on Chinese social media on Sunday criticized the Women’s Tennis Association and others who spoke of Peng, while comments in Chinese on Twitter mocked the difficult posting of photos and videos.
When will the WTA leave China? said a comment on social media service Sina Weibo, signed Sleep Time.
Peng adds a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and ordinary people who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or in the crackdown on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.
Some reappear weeks or months later without explanation, suggesting that they have been warned not to reveal that they have been arrested or the reason.
The editor of the Global Times party newspaper, Hu Xijin, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Peng was free to stay at her home and would appear in public and take part in some activities soon.
The English-language Global Times, aimed at foreign readers, is known for its nationalist tone. Hu uses his Twitter account to criticize foreign governments and point out social and economic problems abroad.
A Twitter comment signed by bobzhang999 said, Hu Dog, with so many photos, why not let Peng Shuai speak?
Another, signed Wizard, said, “Let Peng Shuais’s parents hold a press conference.”
Tennis and WTA stars have been extremely vocal in their search for information about Peng. Companies and other sports groups are reluctant to confront Beijing for fear of losing access to the Chinese market or any other retaliation.
The ruling party has given no indication whether it is investigating Pengs’s indictment against Gao, 75, who left the Standing Committee in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life.
Even if Pengs’s accusation is considered valid, people in China are often jailed or face other punishments to embarrass the party by publishing complaints of abuse instead of going through the secret official system, often unresponsive.
The status of star athletes like Peng is particularly sensitive. The state media celebrates their victories as proof that the party is making China strong. But the party is vigilant to make sure they do not use their domination and public call to erode its image.
Steve Simon, chairman and CEO of the WTAs, expressed concern about Pengs safety after Hu posted two videos Saturday that appeared to show him in a restaurant.
While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take action on her own, without coercion or outside interference. This video alone is insufficient, Simon said. Our relationship with China is at a crossroads.
The International Olympic Committee has remained silent on the status of Peng, who competed in three Olympics, helping to contribute to the IOC’s multimillion-dollar revenues from broadcasting and sponsorships.
Emma Terho, the newly elected chairwoman of the IOC Athletes Commission in charge of representing the interests of Olympic athletes, said in a statement Saturday that we support the IOC-favored approach to peaceful diplomacy.
Last week, the foreign arm of state television released a statement in English attributed to Peng withdrawing its indictment against Zhang. WTAs Simon questioned her legitimacy, while others said it only increased their concern for her safety.
Sources
2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/video-of-missing-chinese-tennis-star-posted-online/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]