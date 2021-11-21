The missing Chinese tennis star reappears in public in Beijing

BEIJING (AP) Disappeared tennis star Peng Shuai reappeared in public on Sunday at a youth tournament in Beijing, according to photos released by the organizer, as the ruling Communist Party tried to quell fear abroad while suppressing information in China. for Peng after she charged an elderly man. leader of sexual assault.

The China Open post on social media service Weibo did not mention Pengs’ disappearance or accusation. Peng appeared standing near a court, shaking and signing large commemorative children’s tennis balls.

The show followed an announcement by the editor of a party newspaper on Twitter on Saturday, which could not be seen by most internet users in China, that the three-time Olympian would appear in public soon.

The ruling party appears to be trying to soften the alarm on Peng without acknowledging her disappearance, as the former Wimbledon and Paris Open champion this month accused Zhang Gaoli, a member of the Standing Committee of the ruling parties until 2018 , that forced her to have sex.

The disappearance of the Pengs and the silence of governments in response to calls for information prompted calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, a prestigious event for the Communist Party. The professional women’s tournament threatened to pull events out of China if the safety of the former No. 1 double player was not guaranteed.

The Pengs indictment discussion has been deleted from websites in China. A government spokesman on Friday denied knowing about the protests. The internet filters of the ruling parties also block most people in China from viewing other social media abroad and most of the global news media.

Comments on Chinese social media on Sunday criticized the Women’s Tennis Association and others who spoke of Peng, while comments in Chinese on Twitter mocked the difficult posting of photos and videos.

When will the WTA leave China? said a comment on social media service Sina Weibo, signed Sleep Time.

Peng adds a growing number of Chinese businessmen, activists and ordinary people who have disappeared in recent years after criticizing party figures or in the crackdown on corruption or pro-democracy and labor rights campaigns.

Some reappear weeks or months later without explanation, suggesting that they have been warned not to reveal that they have been arrested or the reason.

The editor of the Global Times party newspaper, Hu Xijin, wrote on Twitter on Saturday that Peng was free to stay at her home and would appear in public and take part in some activities soon.

The English-language Global Times, aimed at foreign readers, is known for its nationalist tone. Hu uses his Twitter account to criticize foreign governments and point out social and economic problems abroad.

A Twitter comment signed by bobzhang999 said, Hu Dog, with so many photos, why not let Peng Shuai speak?

Another, signed Wizard, said, “Let Peng Shuais’s parents hold a press conference.”

Tennis and WTA stars have been extremely vocal in their search for information about Peng. Companies and other sports groups are reluctant to confront Beijing for fear of losing access to the Chinese market or any other retaliation.

The ruling party has given no indication whether it is investigating Pengs’s indictment against Gao, 75, who left the Standing Committee in 2018 and has largely disappeared from public life.

Even if Pengs’s accusation is considered valid, people in China are often jailed or face other punishments to embarrass the party by publishing complaints of abuse instead of going through the secret official system, often unresponsive.

The status of star athletes like Peng is particularly sensitive. The state media celebrates their victories as proof that the party is making China strong. But the party is vigilant to make sure they do not use their domination and public call to erode its image.

Steve Simon, chairman and CEO of the WTAs, expressed concern about Pengs safety after Hu posted two videos Saturday that appeared to show him in a restaurant.

While it is positive to see her, it remains unclear whether she is free and able to make decisions and take action on her own, without coercion or outside interference. This video alone is insufficient, Simon said. Our relationship with China is at a crossroads.

The International Olympic Committee has remained silent on the status of Peng, who competed in three Olympics, helping to contribute to the IOC’s multimillion-dollar revenues from broadcasting and sponsorships.

Emma Terho, the newly elected chairwoman of the IOC Athletes Commission in charge of representing the interests of Olympic athletes, said in a statement Saturday that we support the IOC-favored approach to peaceful diplomacy.

Last week, the foreign arm of state television released a statement in English attributed to Peng withdrawing its indictment against Zhang. WTAs Simon questioned her legitimacy, while others said it only increased their concern for her safety.