Does science know everything about aging? | News, Sports, Work

For some reason, in the midst of one of the busiest periods of my life, I decided to schedule a late appointment at the dentist, where extracting a tooth was a step in a dental work plan that I had to do.

I do not know what made me think, “I know! With Thanksgiving a week away, let’s grind a toothpick with a key and then lie on the couch with a toothpick in our mouth for a whole day, drinking milkshakes and Tylenol!”

I have never had a tooth removed before. And, well, thank you very much tooth fairy. Not how I wanted to spend some precious days of my life. You can have all the nickels you left me fifty years ago.

The truth is that I scheduled the appointment now because I had postponed it for a while and I was tired of my crawling. If you are going to be brave as you get older, then you will have to be tough. Pull that tooth, do that knee surgery, do not cancel the next colonoscopy. Wear knee-high boots and go through it all, holding a white flag and a sword in each hand.

It is time to face the truth. Our bodies are like faded flowers. Maybe you have good tooth genes, or you are still running ten miles a day at age 60, but you are not coming out of this life alive. One day, you too will decide between eating Thanksgiving dinner or playing with a bowl of apple sauce on the table after you have extracted a tooth.

Last June, a rather disturbing study was published claiming that stopping or even reversing the aging process is impossible. I do not believe anything I have read these days, but I decided to read the article anyway.

“Our findings support the theory that, instead of slowing down death, more people are living much longer due to a reduction in mortality at younger ages.” Jos Manuel Aburto, Newton Oxford International Associate, said. Oxford was one of the worldwide contributors to the study.

“We compared birth and death data from non-human humans and primates and found that this general pattern of mortality was the same in all of them.” said Aburto. “This suggests that biological rather than environmental factors ultimately control longevity.”

Statistics confirmed that individuals live longer as health and living conditions improve, which leads to increased life expectancy in an entire population. “However,” ha added, “A sharp increase in mortality rate, over the years into old age, is evident to be seen in all species.” he added.

Jeez, would you say that the supplements and anti-wrinkle creams we are all collecting are in vain? Why bother using yarn? I would like to greet my dentist, just as nice as he is.

Thankfully for the anti-aging industry, no one reads anymore. The industry is poised to make $ 610 billion by 2025, and that’s because no one still understands that this worldwide study is telling us we’re all crazy.

Somewhere in your 50s, your body receives marching orders from somewhere deep inside your DNA, according to science, to begin the aging process.

As long as I have been taught to bow before the throne of science, I will gamble that eating well and exercising is probably a good idea. And smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and eating fast food three times a day is probably not a good idea.

When science tells us that we have nothing to do, we grow better, then perhaps it is time to stop paying attention to science. Their scorched earth policy on almost every topic these days is beyond faint if they are ignoring the truth about our immune system antibodies to viruses, or are constantly telling us that the world will end on December 20th. 2025, because we are poor caretakers of the earth, either they are changing their minds about masks, or they are forgetting to mention that vitamin D3 can be helpful in fighting COVID … well, you get the look.

Here are some tips: start trusting your common sense when it comes to your health. And be a wonderful study of your body. Experiment with healthy habits. What makes you feel good? What brings you vitality?

And get a little salt what you read these days. Do some in-depth research away from the mainstream news media if you really want to know something. In fact, go to the library and research topics from books like the old days.

And wait to brush your teeth until after Christmas.

And enjoy your turkey on Thursday. Living in the moment is good for you. Enjoy your vacation. Get lots of hugs.