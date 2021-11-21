China reduces ties with Lithuania in clashes with Taiwan





Posted: 20 November 2021 / 11:19 PM EST

/ Updated: 21 November 2021 / 01:10 EST FILE – In this photo published by the Taiwanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eric Huang, the newly appointed director in the representative office, third from the right, poses with other employees outside the Taiwan Representative Office in Vilinius, Lithuania on Thursday, November 18th. , 2021. China on Sunday, November 21, reduced its official relations with Lithuania below ambassadorial level after Taiwan, the island democracy that Beijing claims as part of its territory, was allowed to open a representative office in the Baltic country. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan through AP, File)

Beijing (AP) China downgraded its diplomatic relations with Lithuania below its ambassador level Sunday in retaliation for the Baltic nation allowing Taiwan, the island democracy claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, to open a representative office. China previously ousted Lithuania’s ambassador, reflecting its intense sensitivity over Taiwan’s status, which Beijing says has no right to conduct foreign relations. China also withdrew its ambassador from Lithuania. The Foreign Ministry said relations would drop to the level of charges, an embassy number 2 official. Lithuania’s move reflects growing interest among governments in expanding ties with Taiwan, a major trading and hub for the high-tech industry, at a time when Beijing has irritated its neighbors and Western governments with a growing foreign and military policy. safer. Taiwan and the continent have been ruled separately since 1949 after a civil war. The Foreign Ministry accused Lithuania of undermining China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He called on the Lithuanian government to correct the mistakes immediately. Beijing refuses to have formal relations with governments that recognize Taiwan as a sovereign country. It has persuaded all but 15 countries, most of them small and impoverished in Africa and Latin America, to cross recognition on the continent. Many governments, including the United States and Japan, have formal diplomatic ties with Beijing, while maintaining extensive trade ties with Taiwan. Many of them maintain relations with the democratically elected island government through commercial offices that serve as informal embassies. Lithuania broke the diplomatic habit by agreeing that the Taiwanese office in Vilnius should bear the name Taiwan instead of Chinese Taipei, a term used by other countries to avoid offending Beijing. Lithuania said earlier that it plans to open its representative office in Taiwan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsav.com/news/international-news/china-reduces-ties-with-lithuania-in-taiwan-spat/

