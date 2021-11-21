Suspension of international flights affecting airline finances: Vistara

As pandemic clouds are slowly clearing, Vistara on Sunday said a prolonged suspension of scheduled international flights to and from India is affecting the financial health of most airlines and also warned it could be too early to conclude. that the country’s aviation sector is out of the woods.

The full-service carrier, which began flying to eight international destinations during the pandemic, has embraced an “agile” approach amid the dynamic and unpredictable situation in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, as some countries are now witnessing an increase in infections.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said most of the predictions about the aviation industry recovery have been proven wrong in these times of great unpredictability and it may be too early to say that the Indian aviation industry is completely out of the forest.

On the domestic front, air traffic is approaching pre-COVID-19 levels and rose 70 percent in October compared to a year earlier.

“A prolonged suspension of planned international operations is undoubtedly affecting the financial health of most airlines, thus increasing the pressure (on revenue),” he told the PTI.

In an email interview, Kannan, who is currently the airline’s chief commercial officer, said that although vaccine administration across the globe has brought a lot of positivity and hope to the industry, the situation continues to be dynamic and unpredictable.

With ever-evolving travel constraints in different parts of the world, “demand recovery in the international segment still has a long way to go,” he noted.

International air services scheduled to and from India remain suspended from the end of March 2020 due to the pandemic. India has air bubble deals with more than 25 countries to operate overseas flights.

At the moment, the suspension is until November 30 and there is no clarity on normalization as discussions are taking place against the background of the increasing number of coronavirus cases in some countries.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the “process” was being assessed in connection with the normalization of overseas flight services.

During the pandemic, Vistara launched flights to eight international destinations – London Heathrow, Dhaka, Dubai, Doha, Frankfurt, Sharjah, Mal and Paris.

“The moment we have gained in this period in expanding our international footprint has been rewarding, helping us to introduce our product to new markets and cementing our brand presence to help us prepare for the resumption of planned international operations.” said Kannan.

According to him, Vistara is marking an increase in preference for non-stop direct flights on medium and long-haul flights, which gives impetus to its growth plans in the international market. “Despite the ongoing challenges, we remain committed to our long-term enlargement plans.”

Kannan, who will take over as CEO from January 1, 2022, noted that some international routes continue to be applicable to the operation of special flights as part of travel bubble arrangements as this offers flexibility but with limited possibilities. to grow.

However, he did not answer a question on the international airline body IATA saying recently that India’s air bubble deals are not driven by the pandemic but the desire to renegotiate its airline deals.

“We see great potential for direct long-haul flights from India, and therefore, we have steadily grown our global network under travel bubble arrangements with a series of additions to our network,” Kannan said.

Regarding the start of flights to the US, he said that operations in the US have some requirements and approvals for which “we are currently working”.

“We aim to continue with the momentum we have gained in the last year in international expansion and we have our plans to add 10-12 destinations to our network as soon as we can,” he added.

Without sharing any specific figures on productivity and revenue growth, as well as passenger volume in the first half of the current fiscal, Kannan said the first months were extremely difficult.

Just when the industry was starting to see a marginal increase in passenger volumes, the second wave of COVID-19 lowered it significantly with passenger load factors averaging about 50 percent in April and May 2021, he said.

Further, he said that only since June 2021 have we started to observe a return of demand which has caused the load factors to go to 72.4 per cent in September.

“We have also been able to effectively utilize commercial cargo and charter flights, which has contributed significantly to the end result,” Kannan said.

With the advent of the ongoing festive season and the end-of-year holidays, he said Vistara hoped passenger traffic would continue to grow and normalcy gradually return.

In October, domestic air traffic grew 70 percent year-on-year to 89.85 lakh passengers, according to the latest DGCA data.

In terms of costs, Kannan said Vistara has been agile in its approach from the beginning and has taken some measures to reduce non-customer operating costs, making every effort to save money wherever possible.

The airline, he said, continues to take advantage of opportunities such as commercial cargo, charter flights and introduce numerous ancillary services in our quest to generate additional revenue.

