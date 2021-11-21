International
The screenwriter, originally from Labrador, wins a lot in the international competition
A screenwriter born in “Happy Valley-Goose Bay” has won a prestigious award from the organization that distributes Oscars each year.
Byron Hamel, who now lives in Winnipeg, is one of five winners this year of the Nicholl Fellowships in Screenwriting, an award for young feature film screenwriters administered by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
Out of almost 8200 record scenarios for the competition from 89 countries, Hamel won with his scriptThe shadow of the grapefruit tree, the only winner from Canada, Hamelsaid.
“I would not even pretend to be humble about it. My script is wonderful,” he said at a recent one.CBCLabrador Breakfast interview.
I want to remind them, again and again, during the bombing of horror, that life is good.– Bajron Hamel
Hamel’s screenplay, his first drama, tells the story of a severely abused white boy who learns about robotics from his black owner obsessed with science fiction.
He is empowered to face his killer stepfather.
Abusive education
The story is based on Hamel’s childhood growing up in the US during the 1980s. His mother met the man who would raise him through an Oregon church-based prison extension program.
Hamel said the man moved the day he was released, and they were transferred to Palm Springs, California. The abuse began in 1981, when Hamel was four years old.
He recalls that his stepfather put his face on a grill, throwing a jalapeno pepper in his nose, as well as the incident she describes as water torture.
Hamel remembers that he had to leave by a pool to get away from his stepfather, who was holding him under water; a piece of hair from Hamel’s head because he used it to keep it under water.
Another time, says Hamel, the man chased her around the house with a machete.
Write completely from the heart.– Bajron Hamel
“I lost my childhood with this boy,” said Hamel, who returned to Labrador as a teenager to be with his biological father.
Years later, Hamel found out that his stepfather, who was involved with another family, was sentenced to death for torturing a toddler to death in Alameda, California.
As he read the court documents, Hamel discovered that the things that had been done to him had been done to the other child as well. For this, he said, he suffers the guilt of the survivor.
Healing
Hamel’s main character, Jamie, begins to think of himself as a robot with a field of force around him, so that he can face his stepfather.
“I did not want to be like a person. I wanted to be a robot,” said Hamel, who learned to quell his emotions as a child.
“I did not like all those frightening emotions. I did not like the pain of being hit and having peppers raised in your nose.”
He says it was difficult to write his screenplay, relive the abuse he suffered from his stepfather and face the fear.
“It really healed me to work through that process and do that revisionism where I can go back and hit my butt, which I do in the script, but it hurts a lot to feel it again.”
Hamel says his life is better now as he wrote it especially after winning the NichollFellowship and he says his screenplay also has some easier moments.
“I do not want to bombard the audience with horror. I want to remind them, again and again, throughout the bombardments of horror, that life is good. That there is so much good in it, that there is beauty.”
Hamel says it’s a story of transcendence, and he’s the protagonist.
“Children who are abused never take their story in terms of how we can get over the abuse and become parents ourselves who do not abuse our children,” he said.
Making waves
Hamel says being a friend of Nicholl means he is now part of an elite club for living with people who make movies, but a lot of hard work awaits them ahead.
As a friend of Nicholl, Hamel had a virtual chat with Oscar-winning producer Phil Lord, who received an Oscar for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
The Lord told Hamel that reading his work was “truly inspiring” and added that people would ask Hamel what helped his writing turn the tide.
“Write completely from the heart,” Hamel replied.
Hamel strongly believes that his stories can help spread love in a world that is increasingly filled with hatred.
“I have a desperate desire to change that wavelength in the world, to change it, and I believe, I really believe I can do that,” he said.
Nicholl Scholarship winners are expected to write a new screenplay over the next year. Hamel says he will write three: two plays and a Labrador-based sci-fi horror.
