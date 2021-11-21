A gun accidentally fired at Atlanta airportExBulletin







Chris Rank / Bloomberg via Getty Images Rumors of an active assailant at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport left passengers frightened and confused on Saturday until the airport announced that a firearm had been accidentally fired. Reports of an active assailant were posted on Twitter as of 1:30 p.m. ET by passengers as well as concerned family and friends of those traveling through the international center. The airport’s official Twitter page posted at 1:57 p.m., almost half an hour after the chaos began, that there were no ongoing shootings. “At approximately 13:30 today a gun was accidentally fired at the ATL security checkpoint. There is NO active gunman at the airport,” the airport said. posted on Twitter. “APD is at the scene. More information about the situation will be made available on our social media channels.” Transportation Safety Administration stated in a subsequent statement that an individual had undergone a bag check at the main airport security checkpoint when a TSA official opened a compartment carrying a gun. “The passenger jumped into the bag and snatched a firearm, at which point she was discharged,” the TSA said. The passenger then left with a firearm through the exit of the airport. The whereabouts of the passenger, already the subject of an arrest warrant, had been unclear since Saturday evening. “We are actively pursuing this individual,” Atlanta Police Major Reginald Moorman said in a statement. evening press conference. Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the middle of the raging scene, according to the TSA, but the agency told the Associated Press that no one had been shot. Accounts from inside the airport present a panic view as passengers were sheltered across terminals while some attempted to evacuate. Some passengers claimed to have heard screams and others claimed to have heard gunshots. The fear comes as millions of Americans prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, traditionally the busiest travel period of the year, according to TSA. Firearms can be legally transported on commercial flights, but passengers must declare the firearm to the TSA and store it in their unloaded checked baggage and in a sealed box. That said, some passengers either forget the rules or try to board their flight with their guns on them.

Transportation Safety Administration Last week, 10 passengers were arrested for carrying firearms loaded at TSA checkpoints in Connecticut, Virginia and Pennsylvania. A first-time offender can expect a $ 4,100 fine, but this can rise to $ 13,669 depending on “aggravating circumstances,” according to TSA regulations. About 20 million people are expected to fly from November 19-28, as the number of COVID-19 vaccinations increases across the country. The TSA expects trip numbers before the pandemic this holiday season and is advising passengers to be prepared. “We anticipate that travel may be very close to pre-pandemic levels this holiday season, and we are staffed and prepared for holiday travelers. We have deployed technologies that enhance detection capabilities and reduce physical contact, and it is just as “It is important that passengers are prepared with travel tips for a more efficient checkpoint experience,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske in a Press release. “With overall vaccination rates improving nationwide and greater confidence in healthy travel, there will be more people traveling, so plan ahead, stay vigilant and practice kindness.”

