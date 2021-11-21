Forecast MN | National news from the Associated Press





MN forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021 City / Town; Weather condition; High temperature (F); Low temperature (F); Wind direction; Wind speed (MPH); Humidity (%); Chance of rain. (%); UV index Aitkin; Disa diell; 30; 23; SSW; 4; 50%; 3%; 1 Albert Lea; Mostly sun; 34; 23; S; 4; 44%; 1%; 2 Alexander; Cloud and sun; 34; 25; S; 7; 50%; 1%; 2 Anoka County; Mostly sunny; 34; 23; S; 6; 42%; 1%; 2 Appleton; Not so cold; 39; 25; S; 6; 47%; 2%; 2 Austin; Mostly sunny; 34; 22; S; 5; 47%; 1%; 2 Baudette; Cloudy and sunny, cold; 24; 18; SSE; 6; 67%; 7%; 1 Bemixhi; Sun periods; 28; 18; S; 5; 62%; 3%; 1 Benson; Partly sunny; 36; 25; S; 6; 45%; 1%; 2 Berens River; Vrana; 23; 18; SE; 7; 57%; 44%; 0 Bigfork; Partly sunny; 27; 18; S; 4; 62%; 6%; 1 Brainerd; Partly sunny; 31; 23; S; 6; 48%; 2%; 1 Brandon; Partly sunny; 33; 25; S; 7; 47%; 1%; 2 Buffalo; Partly sunny; 34; 25; S; 5; 46%; 2%; 2 Cambridge; Mostly sunny; 32; 23; S; 6; 56%; 1%; 2 Canby; Partly sunny; 41; 30; SSW; 6; 36%; 2%; 2 Carberry; Not so cold; 31; 21; S; 7; 61%; 18%; 1 Carman; Snow, colder; 34; 27; WNW; 16; 70%; 88%; 1 Churchill; Partly sunny; 38; 26; S; 6; 42%; 1%; 2 Cloquet; Partly sunny; 27; 17; WNW; 7; 47%; 3%; 2 Cook; Sun periods; 24; 13; SSE; 4; 62%; 7%; 1 Crane Lake; Partly Sunny; 23; 12; SSE; 2; 70%; 8%; 1 Crookston; Not so cold; 31; 22; S; 8; 63%; 3%; 2 Dauphin; Note, not so cold; 29; 19; SSE; 6; 75%; 46%; 0 Deer wood; Partly sunny; 30; 22; S; 5; 49%; 2%; 1 Detroit Lakes; Not so cold; 31; 22; S; 6; 63%; 1%; 2 Dodge Center; Mostly sunny; 33; 22; SSW; 7; 41%; 1%; 2 Duluth; Cold with little sun; 30; 22; W; 10; 56%; 4%; 2 Duluth Sky Harbor; Freezy in the morning; 31; 22; WSW; 13; 51%; 3%; 2 Elbow Lake; Clouds and Sun; 29; 21; S; 6; 64%; 2%; 1 Ely; Sunny periods, cold; 23; 16; WSW; 7; 65%; 6%; 1 Eveleth; Partly sunny; 25; 13; P; 6; 61%; 5%; 1 Fairmont; Mostly sunny; 37; 24; S; 8; 46%; 1%; 2 Faribault; Mostly sunny; 34; 22; S; 4; 45%; 1%; 2 Fergus Falls; Sunshine; 34; 25; S; 7; 45%; 2%; 2 Fisher Branch; Falling Deer; 22; 15; SSE; 6; 77%; 29%; 1 Flag Island; Partly sunny; 24; 22; S; 8; 68%; 7%; 1 Flin Flon; Low Clouds; 19; 17; SE; 6; 78%; 57%; 0 Fosston; Clouds and sun; 28; 20; S; 7; 68%; 3%; 1 George Island; Little Snow; 24; 22; SSE; 12; 92%; 74%; 0 Gillam; Very cold; 2; -7; SSW; 7; 78%; 81%; 1 Gimli; Mjaft re; 24; 17; S; ​​11; 55%; 49%; 0 Glencoe; Partial sunlight; 35; 24; S; 4; 45%; 1%; 2 Glenwood; Partly sunny; 34; 25; S; 7; 43%; 1%; 2 Grand Marais; Partly sunny; 29; 22; NNW; 10; 55%; 3%; 1 Grand Marais Airport; Cold; 23; 13; NNW; 10; 69%; 3%; 1 Grand Rapids; Sun Periods; 26; 18; S; 5; 59%; 4%; 1 Granite Falls; Partly Sunny; 38; 26; S; 6; 42%; 1%; 2 Gretna; Partly sunny; 49; 31; SSE; 6; 46%; 4%; 2 Hallock; Not so cold; 29; 23; S; 8; 63%; 5%; 1 Hibbing; Sunny periods, cold; 24; 13; SSW; 7; 64%; 6%; 1 Hunters Point; Note, not so cold; 23; 22; SSE; 6; 81%; 44%; 0 Hutchinson; Partial sunlight; 36; 26; S; 5; 46%; 1%; 2 International decline; low clouds; 24; 21; S; 6; 63%; 16%; 0 Island; Partly sunny; 27; 19; SW; 5; 54%; 2%; 1 Jackson; Partly sunny; 36; 26; SSW; 7; 43%; 1%; 2 Lakeville; Mostly sunny; 32; 23; SSW; 5; 45%; 1%; 2 Litchfield; Partial sunlight; 36; 27; S; ​​5; 42%; 1%; 2 Little Falls; Cold with little sun; 32; 21; S; 5; 45%; 2%; 2 Long Prairie; Cloud and sun; 32; 22; SSW; 5; 47%; 1%; 2 Longville; Sun periods; 27; 16; S; 3; 58%; 3%; 1 Luverne; Partly sunny; 38; 24; S; 7; 48%; 2%; 2 Lynn Lake; Some afternoon snow; 7; 0; ESE; 5; 95%; 98%; 0 Madison; Partly sunny; 41; 28; SSW; 6; 37%; 2%; 2 Mankato; Partly sunny; 36; 27; S; ​​6; 41%; 1%; 2 Maple Lake; Sun and some clouds; 34; 25; S; 5; 43%; 2%; 2 Marshall; Not so cold; 40; 27; SW; 9; 44%; 2%; 2 Mcgregor; Partly sunny; 28; 21; SSW; 5; 59%; 2%; 2 High melita; 38; 26; S; 6; 59%; 13%; 1 Minneapolis; Mostly sunny; 33; 25; S; 5; 42%; 1%; 2 Minneapolis Crystal; Mostly sunny; 33; 21; S; 5; 40%; 1%; 2 Minneapolis Flying Cloud; Mostly sunny; 34; 25; SSW; 6; 41%; 1%; 2 Montevideo; Partly sunny; 39; 27; S; ​​6; 39%; 1%; 2 Moorhead; Not so cold; 36; 26; S; 8; 50%; 4%; 2 Lake Moose; Some sun; 29; 18; SW; 4; 46%; 2%; 2 Received; Partial sunlight; 29; 19; SSW; 6; 48%; 2%; 1 Morden; Not so cold; 29; 18; SSW; 6; 73%; 18%; 1 Morris; Partly sunny; 36; 24; S; 7; 44%; 2%; 2 E re (Ulm); Partly sunny; 36; 25; S; 5; 43%; 1%; 2 House of Norway; Cold with low clouds; 15; 9; SE; 5; 88%; 91%; 0 Marine Oakpoint; Mine; 25; 18; SSE; 9; 58%; 49%; 0 Olivia; Partly sunny; 36; 26; S; 6; 49%; 1%; 2 Orr; Partly sunny; 23; 15; S; 3; 71%; 8%; 1 Ortonville; Partly sunny; 39; 26; S; 6; 39%; 2%; 2 Owatonna; Mostly sunny; 34; 24; S; 6; 40%; 1%; 2 Rapids Park; Sunshine Periods; 28; 18; S; 6; 56%; 2%; 1 Paynesville; Partial sunlight; 34; 25; S; 5; 44%; 1%; 2 Pilot tumulus; Not so cold; 30; 18; S; 8; 71%; 17%; 1 Pinawa; Little snow; 25; 18; SSE; 5; 59%; 71%; 0 Pine River; Partly Sunny; 29; 18; S; 2; 58%; 2%; 1 pipeline stone; Partly sunny; 38; 27; NSW; 7; 45%; 2%; 2 Portage Southport; Note, not so cold; 29; 18; SSE; 7; 58%; 19%; 1 Preston; Sun and cold; 32; 22; SSW; 7; 44%; 1%; 2 Princeton; Sun and some clouds; 32; 19; S; 3; 43%; 2%; 2 Red Wing; Mostly sunny; 33; 23; SW; 5; 41%; 1%; 2 Redwood Falls; Partly sunny; 38; 25; S; 7; 46%; 1%; 2 Rochester; Mostly sunny; 33; 23; SSW; 7; 42%; 1%; 2 Roseau; Sun periods; 27; 18; S; 6; 67%; 6%; 1 Rush City; Partly sunny; 29; 18; S; 5; 45%; 2%; 2 Lake Shoal; Not so cold; 29; 21; S; 6; 69%; 25%; 1 Silver Bay; Partial sunlight; 27; 25; WNW; 11; 54%; 5%; 2 Slayton; Partly sunny; 38; 27; SSW; 7; 43%; 2%; 2 Jug St. Paul; Mostly sunny; 34; 23; S; 4; 40%; 1%; 2 Sprague; Killed; 26; 18; S; 5; 66%; 11%; 1 Saint Cloud; Partly sunny; 33; 23; S; 5; 42%; 2%; 2 St. James; Mostly sunny; 36; 25; SSW; 6; 42%; 1%; 2 St. Paul; Partly sunny; 35; 25; S; 6; 39%; 1%; 2 St. Paul Lake; Sun and cold; 32; 21; SSW; 7; 44%; 1%; 2 Stanton; Partly sunny, cold; 34; 21; SSW; 5; 43%; 1%; 2 Clips; Partly sunny; 31; 21; S; 4; 52%; 2%; 1 Swan River; Sunny periods, cold; 27; 18; S; 6; 56%; 4%; 1 Low; Low clouds; 19; 14; SSE; 6; 91%; 44%; 0 Thief River False; Not so cold; 28; 21; S; 8; 56%; 3%; 1 Thompson; Very cold; 3; -2; SE; 3; 81%; 95%; 1 Tracy; Partly sunny; 39; 30; SSW; 6; 41%; 2%; 2 Two ports; Partly sunny, cold; 29; 21; WNW; 11; 59%; 3%; 2 Victoria Beach; Little Snow; 25; 23; SSE; 10; 73%; 70%; 0 Wadena; Partly sunny; 29; 19; S; 5; 59%; 1%; 1 War; Mostly cloudy; 25; 20; S; 6; 69%; 6%; 1 Wasagaming; Not so cool; 29; 21; SSW; 7; 71%; 26%; 1 Waseca; Mostly sunny; 34; 24; S; 5; 42%; 1%; 2 Waskish; Partly sunny; 27; 22; S; 5; 66%; 5%; 1 Wheaton; Not so cold; 38; 27; S; ​​7; 45%; 2%; 2 Willmar; Partly sunny; 36; 25; S; 6; 46%; 1%; 2 Wilson Creek Weir; Not so cold; 32; 23; S; 5; 64%; 45%; 1 Wind; Partly sunny; 36; 25; SSW; 7; 46%; 1%; 2 Winnipeg; Vrene; 25; 20; SSE; 0; 67%; 46%; 0 Winnipeg Forks; Cloudy; 25; 20; SSE; 0; 67%; 46%; 0 Winona; Very sunny, cold; 33; 21; WSW; 9; 48%; 1%; 2 Worthington; Partly sunny; 38; 26; SSW; 9; 46%; 2%; 2 Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

