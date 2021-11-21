Protests erupt over COVID-19 blockade and vaccination rules in Austria, Italy, Croatia

Tens of thousands of protesters, many from far-right groups, have marched through Vienna after the Austrian government announced a nationwide blockade starting Monday to contain the high rise in coronavirus infections.

Demonstrations against the virus also took place in Switzerland, Croatia, Italy, Northern Ireland and the Netherlands on Saturday, a day after Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in riots in Rotterdam.

Protesters rallied against coronavirus restrictions and mandatory COVID-19 cards needed in many European countries to access restaurants, Christmas markets or sporting events, as well as mandatory vaccinations.

The Austrian blockade will start on Monday and comes after average daily deaths tripled in recent weeks, with hospitals in the hard-hit states warning that intensive care units were reaching capacity.

The protests are expected to continue after the blockades began on Monday. ( AP: Lisa Leutner )

The blockade will last at least 10 days, but could go up to 20, officials said.

People will only be able to leave their homes for specific reasons, including buying groceries, going to the doctor, or exercising.

The government will also make vaccinations mandatory starting February 1.

Not even 66 percent of Austria’s 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in Western Europe.

“My Body, My Choice”

Not even 66 percent of Austria's 8.9 million people are fully vaccinated.

Saturday’s march began in Vienna’s massive Heldenplatz square.

Cheering “Resistance!” and blowing whistles, the protesters moved through the inner ring of the city.

Many waved Austrian flags and carried signs mocking Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg and Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein.

Some wore doctor cleansings; others put on tin caps. Most of the signs focused on the vaccine mandate.

“My Body, My Choice,” reads one. “We are protecting our children!” said another.

Among those protesting were members of far-right and far-right parties and groups, including the far-right Freedom Party, the MFG Vaccine Party and far-right Identitarians.

Many waved Austrian flags and some held placards mocking the German chancellor.

About 1,300 police officers were on duty and 35,000 protesters took part in various marches across the city, police said.

Later Saturday night, protesters threw bottles and cans of beer and fired pyrotechnics at police, who then used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.

Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, appeared in a video denouncing what he called “totalitarian” measures by a government he believes should think and decide. for us”.

Mr Schallenberg apologized to all people vaccinated on Friday, saying it was not fair for them to suffer under the renewed restrictions of the blockade.

“I’m sorry to take this drastic step,” he told public broadcaster ORF.

Vaccinations will be mandatory in Austria starting from 1 February.

Protests erupt across the EU

In neighboring Switzerland, 2,000 people protested against an upcoming referendum on whether to pass the government law on COVID-19 restrictions, claiming it was discriminatory, public broadcaster SRF reported.

A day after the Rotterdam riots, thousands gathered in Amsterdam’s central Dam Square, despite organizers canceling the protest. They walk quietly through the streets, closely monitored by police.

“This policy [anti-coronavirus measures] creates a lot of conflicts between people “, said Hugo Gietelink from Amsterdam.

“I think it is very important that the vaccinated and the unvaccinated should be friends again.”

Several hundred people also marched through the southern Dutch city of Breda. One organizer, Joost Eras, told NOS that he did not expect violence after consulting with police.

“We certainly do not support what happened in Rotterdam. We were shocked by this,” he said.

In Italy, crowds demonstrated against the "Green Pass" certificates required in workplaces, restaurants, many public places and transportation.

In Italy, 3,000 took to the capital’s Circus Maximus, an area where in ancient times the Romans organized popular entertainment, to protest against the Green Passengers required in workplaces, restaurants, cinemas, theaters, sports facilities and gyms, as well as for long distances. travel by train, bus or ferry.

“People like us never give up,” read a banner in the red, white and green colors of the Italian flag. Almost no one wore a protective mask.

In Northern Ireland, several hundred people protesting vaccine passports protested outside Belfast town hall, where the city’s Christmas market opened on Saturday demanding vaccination proof or a COVID-19 negative test.

The Government of Northern Ireland voted this week to introduce vaccine certificates for admission to nightclubs, bars and restaurants starting December 13th.

Some protesters carried signs that were widely criticized as offensive, comparing coronavirus restrictions to the actions of Nazi Germany.

Thousands of protesters gathered in Zagreb on Saturday.

In Croatia, thousands gathered in the capital Zagreb, holding flags, nationalist and religious symbols, along with banners against vaccination and what they describe as restrictions on people’s freedoms.

In France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin condemned violent protests on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, one of France’s overseas territories.

Mr Darmanin said 29 people had been arrested by police overnight. Authorities were sending another 200 police officers to the island and will impose a night curfew on Tuesday from 6pm to 5am.

Protesters in Guadeloupe have imposed roadblocks and set cars on fire.

They denounce France’s health permit for COVID-19 required to access restaurants and cafes, cultural sites, sports arenas and long-distance travel. They are also protesting against France’s mandatory vaccinations for healthcare workers.

