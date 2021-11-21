Immigrants from 12 countries out of 600 were found in two trucks in Mexico





Immigrants walk in an overpass in a caravan going to the northern border, in Tapanatepec, Mexico, November 9, 2021. REUTERS / Jacob Garcia

MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 (Reuters) – Immigrants from 12 countries were among 600 people found hiding in the back of two trucks in eastern Mexico on Friday, most of them from neighboring Guatemala, the National Migration Institute (INM) said on Saturday. ) of the government. The INM said 401 of the people were from Guatemala, 53 from Honduras, 40 from the Dominican Republic, 37 from Bangladesh, 27 from Nicaragua, 18 from El Salvador and eight from Cuba. The two trailers found in Veracruz also included six men from Ghana, four from Venezuela, four from Ecuador, one from India and one from Cameroon. The institute said 455 of the migrants were male and 145 female. The detainees would either be sent home or given the opportunity to have their stay in Mexico adjusted, he added. Most immigrants from Central America and the rest of the world entering Mexico go to the United States and say they are seeking to escape poverty or violence in their home countries. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Lizbeth Diaz; Edited by Sandra Maler Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

