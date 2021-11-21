Palestinian attacker kills one and injures four in Jerusalem’s old cityExBulletin



Mahmoud Illean / AP

JERUSALEM A Palestinian attacker killed an Israeli and wounded four others before being shot dead by Israeli police near the entrance to a Jerusalem shrine on Sunday, police said.

Police said the attack took place near the entrance to a controversial shrine known to Jews as the Temple Mount and to Muslims as the Noble Shrine. The violence surrounding the country, which is considered sacred by both faiths, has sparked previous rounds of fighting between Israel and the Palestinians, most recently in May.

Doctors said one person suffered critical injuries, one suffered serious injuries and three others were slightly injured. Doctors said the Palestinian attacker was confirmed dead at the scene.

Jerusalem Hadassah Hospital later said the critically injured person died; he was later identified as 26-year-old Eliyahu Kay, an Israeli-born South African immigrant who worked on the Western Wall.

Rabbi Zevi Katzanelbogen, a resident of the Jewish quarter of the old city, said he was returning home from morning prayers on the Western Wall, turned a corner, and heard gunshots. Moments later he was hit in the arm by a bullet, he told reporters from his hospital bed.

Police said two of the injured were lightly officers and identified the attacker as a 42-year-old resident of East Jerusalem. Public Safety Minister Omer Bar Lev told reporters that the gunman was a member of the Hamas political wing from the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem and that the man’s wife had left the country three days earlier.

Palestinian media identified the attacker as Fadi Abu Shkhaidem and distributed an image of him wearing long black clothes and a black coat and with a firearm similar to the one shown in police photos. He was a teacher at a high school near the Old Town.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said at the start of the weekly cabinet meeting that he ordered security forces to be on standby to prevent further attacks.

The Hamas militant group praised the attack in a statement, but did not take responsibility, calling the incident a “heroic operation”. She later claimed Abu Shkhaidem as one of its members.

“The resistance of our people will continue to be legitimate by all means and means against the Zionist occupier until our desired goals are achieved and the occupation is expelled from our holy places and all our lands,” said spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou. .

Dimitar Tzantchev, the EU’s appointed ambassador to Israel, said in a statement on Twitter that his views were “with the victims of the cowardly attack on the Old City of Jerusalem” and condemned “this senseless attack on civilians. Violence is not never the solution. “

Sunday’s incident was the second of its kind in the historic old city of Jerusalem in recent days. On Wednesday, a Palestinian teenager was shot dead after stabbing two Israeli border guards.

In that incident, the two officers were hospitalized and the teenager, identified by police as a 16-year-old from East Jerusalem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Palestinians have carried out dozens of knife attacks, shootings and car bombings targeting Israeli civilians and security personnel in recent years. Palestinians and rights groups claim some of the alleged car crashes were accidents and accuse Israel of using excessive force.

But shootings around the Old City of Jerusalem and its holy sites are relatively rare, and Israel has a significant security presence in the area.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, including the Old City and its Christian, Muslim, and Jewish holy sites, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the 1967 war in the Middle East. It later annexed East Jerusalem in a move unknown to most of the international community.

The Palestinians are seeking an occupied West Bank and Gaza for a future independent state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.