He’s back! Winnipeg’s Santa Claus parade continues with a pandemic twist

The man in red is back! After a two-year hiatus, Santa Claus graced the streets of Winnipeg on Saturday at a different kind of Santa Claus Parade.

This time, the children and their families were pre-registered to cross near Grandpa as he sat in his traditional cruise behind Shaw Park, instead of standing in the crowd waiting for him to overtake.

“I’m happy to be back,” Santa told CBC News.

“The elves have been busy! We distance ourselves to the North Pole and they have made a lot of toys for all the kids.”

This year’s parade required all young people and qualified adults to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and children who cannot be accompanied by an immunized parent. Everyone had to disguise themselves as well.

A child hands Santa Claus at the Santa Claus Parade in Winnipeg on Saturday. (Trevor Brine / CBC)

Gil Cyr was able to bring his son to see Santa at the sold-out event.

Dad normally comes to the parade every year, but was unable to last year due to the pandemic. That parade was virtual as Santa Claus told the children to stay home.

“It’s nice to be out with everyone and all the kids and see everyone happy. It’s a lot of fun,” he said.

Laura Perry also brought her daughters, Evelyn and Grace.

“We wanted to see what it’s like to be like Christmas … and see friends and family,” Evelyn said.

However, Grace did not have the best time. Her candy cane fell to the ground.

A child greets Santa Claus at the Winnipeg parade on Saturday. (Trevor Brine / CBC)

Laura said she had no problem with public health restrictions on the parade.

“There’s not a lot of activity these days, so it’s a good way to go out, get some fresh air and see Santa.”

The last two years have been tough, but Santa has a message for all the kids in Manitoba.

“I want everyone to stay safe and don’t forget to leave me some milk, biscuits and some carrots for the deer,” he said.