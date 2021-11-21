Western Canada prepares for more torrential rains after deadly landslides | Canada

Crews in British Columbia tried to clear debris from highways and repair dams as the Canadian province was preparing for more thunderstorms Sunday, just days after record rains killed four people, bringing part of the province to a standstill. stop and caused shortage of food and fuel.

The western Canadian province declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as parts of the province were hit by a phenomenon known as an atmospheric river, raining from one month to two days and causing floods and mud slides that engulfed bridges and stretched highways, cut entire cities and forced the evacuation of thousands of people.

The bodies of three men who were involved in the landslides have been found, police said on Saturday, bringing the death toll to four. A fifth person remained missing.

Provincial officials warned on Saturday that severe weather would continue Environmental forecasting in Canada that a similar weather system was set to bring up to 150 mm of rain and 20 cm of snow in parts of northern British Columbia.

The storm was forecast to return south on Sunday, potentially resulting in heavy rains in some of the storm-affected areas, said provincial public safety minister Mike Farnworth. I urge people to heed the weather warnings, given the unpredictability that comes with climate change, he added.

A house surrounded by flood waters in Chilliwack, British Columbia. Photo: Jesse Winter / Reuters

The storm of recent weeks came less than six months after the western Canadian province suffered record high temperatures that killed more than 500 people and led to fires that devastated an entire city.

On Saturday, about 14,000 people from several communities in the province remained under evacuation orders. Residents in some areas were subject to temporary restrictions non-essential fuels and travel, resulting in reports of long queues at gas stations.

The restrictions were aimed at easing tensions in the supply chain as the storm forced the closure of the Trans Mountain Pipeline and cut off two major rail lines leading to Vancouver, Canada’s busiest port.

Farnworth urged residents in the affected areas to restrict their movement until Dec. 1 by avoiding travel, working from home where possible, and taking public transportation. Over the next 10 days we know we have enough gas for essential vehicles and everyone else in need, if we are prudent and save where we can, he said.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces help move chickens to a farm in Abbotsford. Photo: Jonathan Hayward / AP

In Abbotsford, one of the municipalities hardest hit by the storm, crews were trying to fix a 100-meter crack in a key basin, as forecasts said there could be 100mm of rain on Tuesday.

This is a concern, especially with weakened burns, said Abbotsford Mayor Henry Brown. If there is 100 millimeters of rain, if it rains in 24 hours, this is a big problem. If it comes in three or four days, maybe that’s okay.

The dam is key to protecting Sumas Prairie, a low-lying fertile land area created almost a century ago by drainage of a lake and which is now a major center of Canadian agriculture.

Storms hit the area, including barns and cutting power lines in flood waters. Thousands of animals died, while others remained stranded and in desperate need of food and water. On Saturday, Brown said some farms continued to face rising waters, pointing to an example where the waters had risen eight inches overnight. There are still 2500 cows in that corner, dairy cows and [the farmers] are concerned.

British Columbia Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said the province was coordinating efforts to obtain supplies and veterinarians for the animals, with four tonnes of feed being thrown into the air on Saturday for up to 5,000 pigs in the area. She estimated that the province had provided enough food to last five to six days.

I think everyone understands everything, she added.