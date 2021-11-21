International
Chileans will vote for president on Sunday
SANTIAGO, Chile, the outgoing president of Chile, barely avoided blame this month. A month ago, the Army deployed south to face an increasingly violent uprising by indigenous militants. And since July, delegates in the capital have drafted a new Constitution, spurred on by sweeping protests in 2019 over inequality and rising cost of living.
This turbulent period, further gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, set the stage for the first round of the extremely polarized presidential election on Sunday. The centrist coalitions that have swapped power in recent decades are weak in a race led by more radical candidates who offer Chileans opposite visions of the future.
Elections in Chile are among several in Latin America in which the ruling and ruling parties are on the defensive, in part because of the unrest and economic pain caused by the pandemic. The main ones are the presidential races of the coming years in Brazil and Colombia, where the virus has killed hundreds of thousands of people and crippled large segments of their economies.
“Covid exposed inequalities, exacerbated inequalities and made it easy to politicize those inequalities in a way that we expect will be very difficult for those in power,” he said. Jennifer Pribble, professor of political science at the University of Richmond, specializing in Latin America. It has generated regret and dissatisfaction that citizens have to do to someone.
Leading candidates running to replace President Sebastian Piera, who has no right to be re-elected, are Gabriel Boric, a left-wing lawmaker who vows to greatly expand the security net, and Jos Antonio Kast, a former far-right congressman. which proposes a weaker state. in which the security forces are given wider authority to extinguish violence and disorder.
The last public opinion polls in Chile which have not been credible in recent elections suggest that Mr. The cast took the lead in the last half. But polls also show that Mr. Boric is likely to prevail in a run-off in December if, as expected, no candidate wins in the first round.
Mr. Kast who won 8 percent of the vote when he ran for president in 2017 and Mr. Boric surprised political observers by climbing to the top of the presidential race as more moderate politicians gained little traction.
Both were embroiled in fierce dissatisfaction with established parties that have dominated politics in Chile since the return of democracy in the 1990s.
Grisel Riquelme, a 39-year-old seamstress in Santiago, the capital, who runs a small family business, said she was so frustrated with politics that it could ruin her vote in protest.
All the candidates come with the same message, that they will help people, that they will fix problems, that the economy will recover, that there will be jobs and that the quality of life will improve, she said. But then they forget all the promises, the faces change but everything remains the same.
Dissatisfaction with the status quo erupted suddenly in October 2019, when a rise in subway fares in Santiago sparked a wave of one-month demonstrations. The vandalism, including the burning of subway stations and other government buildings, provoked a harsh response from security forces, who fired rubber bullets at crowds of demonstrators, blinding hundreds.
After failing to calm the streets for weeks, Mr. Piera, a billionaire who was far from the ideal leader to tackle an inequality uprising, agreed to back an initiative to convene a constitutional convention in late December 2019.
That process began in May with the election of delegates representing broad segments of Chilean society that had historically been marginalized. The body that drafts the new Constitution has gender equality and is headed by Elisa Loncn, a researcher from the Mapuche indigenous community.
Given how unstable and violent Chile’s streets became in 2019 and how many Latinos have lost faith in democracy, the agreement to create a new Constitution was a major achievement, it is argued. Pia Mundaca, the executive director of Espacio Pblico, a research group in Chile that studies the political system.
It is very powerful, given our history in Latin America with democracy and undemocratic moments, that a political crisis as deep as the one Chile faced in late 2019 found a democratic and institutional way out, she said.
Delegates to the constitutional convention are debating large-scale economic and social rights that could overturn issues such as the pension system, reproductive rights and indigenous claims to their ancestral lands.
Mr Boric, 35, a tattooed politician who avoids the tie and would become Chile’s youngest leader ever, has been a vocal supporter of the new constitutional process, which he sees as a means to an end. drastically repair Chile’s economy and market-friendly political system.
If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be his grave, says his campaign platform.
Mr Boric, who is from Punta Arenas, a town in the far south, has proposed a major overhaul of the social security system, cutting the working week to 40 hours from 44 and forgiving student debt. The significant increase in public spending he envisions would be offset by new taxes on the ultra-rich and a more effective system to fight corruption, says his campaign platform.
He supports the legalization of abortion, which is illegal in Chile with some exceptions and same-sex marriages.
Mr Kast, 55, a lawyer who served in Congress from 2002 to 2018, strongly opposes same-sex marriage and legalized abortion. He has proposed tough-line tactics to restore security in the country, highlighted by a proposal to build a trench along the border with Bolivia, a gateway for undocumented migrants.
He says the Chilean bureaucracy needs to be radically reduced, calling for the consolidation of 24 ministries into 12, but favoring a significant expansion of the prison system. His armed approach would extend to an armed uprising by indigenous Mapuche factions in the Aracauna region, where some seek to restore ancestral lands controlled by timber companies by occupying lands and burning trucks, homes and churches.
Mr Piera, who last month called a state of emergency in Aracauna, where he stationed the army, is ending his second, non-consecutive term in office with a patient grade. Lawmakers approached his impeachment this month tall a transaction in 2010 involving a mining company partly owned by his family.
He leaves office with nearly 79 per cent of the electorate disapproving of his performance and with many people having a vague view of how the political class has faced the challenges of recent years.
Governance has never been easy and we faced particularly difficult times, he said in a speech Wednesday. Unfortunately, this time I feel that in the world of politics we have lacked greatness, unity, cooperation, dialogue and agreements to face great and urgent challenges.
Vivian Asun, a 21-year-old law student in Santiago, said he had little faith that Mr. Pieras’ successor would be more effective. She could not vote on Sunday because she is far from the city where she is registered. But it is just as good, she said.
I do not know who I would vote for, she said. It is not that I am indifferent to who wins, but there is no candidate who can address the needs we face as a nation.
Pascale Bonnefoy reported by Santiago, Chile and Ernesto Londoo from Florianpolis, Brazil.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/21/world/americas/chile-election-boric-kast.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]