SANTIAGO, Chile, the outgoing president of Chile, barely avoided blame this month. A month ago, the Army deployed south to face an increasingly violent uprising by indigenous militants. And since July, delegates in the capital have drafted a new Constitution, spurred on by sweeping protests in 2019 over inequality and rising cost of living.

This turbulent period, further gripped by the coronavirus pandemic, set the stage for the first round of the extremely polarized presidential election on Sunday. The centrist coalitions that have swapped power in recent decades are weak in a race led by more radical candidates who offer Chileans opposite visions of the future.

Elections in Chile are among several in Latin America in which the ruling and ruling parties are on the defensive, in part because of the unrest and economic pain caused by the pandemic. The main ones are the presidential races of the coming years in Brazil and Colombia, where the virus has killed hundreds of thousands of people and crippled large segments of their economies.

“Covid exposed inequalities, exacerbated inequalities and made it easy to politicize those inequalities in a way that we expect will be very difficult for those in power,” he said. Jennifer Pribble, professor of political science at the University of Richmond, specializing in Latin America. It has generated regret and dissatisfaction that citizens have to do to someone.