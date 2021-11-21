Israel is killed by Palestinian militants near the holiest site in Jerusalem

JERUSALEM A Palestinian militant shot dead an Israeli civilian and wounded at least four others, including police officers, on Sunday morning on a road leading to Jerusalem’s holiest site. This was the first killing of an Israeli Jewish civilian by an armed Palestinian since May.

Israeli state broadcasters said the gunman opened fire with an automatic weapon shortly after 9 a.m. in an alley outside a shrine to both Jews, who call it the Temple Mount, and Muslims, who refer to him. to it as the Noble Shrine or the Aqsa Mosque. complex. One civilian was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, a second civilian was moderately injured and two police officers and a third civilian were slightly injured, according to Magen David Adom, the Israeli branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The murdered man was later named by police as Eliyahu Kay, a tour guide.

The attacker was shot dead by security officers seconds after the attack, according to Omer Bar Lev, an Israeli minister who oversees police. The attacker was named in the Israeli and Palestinian media as Fadi Abu Shkhaydem, 42, a teacher from a Palestinian district in East Jerusalem. A Hamas-owned television channel said he was a senior leader of Hamas, the Palestinian militant movement that runs the Gaza Strip and has been listed as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and other countries.

In a statement released by the channel, Hamas praised the attacker and acknowledged his role within the movement, but did not directly take responsibility for the attack.