



The Welsh Labor governing bodies and Plaid Cymrus have approved an agreement for the parties to co-operate together in Senedd. The Welsh Affairs Executive Committee (WEC) approved the deal and the Plaid Cymrus equivalent is reported to have done the same, although there has not yet been official confirmation from either party. In a blog post, Darren Williams, a member of the Labors executive committee, said the WEC had overwhelmingly approved the agreement. He wrote: The agreement included moves to impose lease controls; expansion of free food for all primary school students; child care for all two year olds; establishment of the National Care Service; restrictions on second home ownership; a replacement for the council fee; the establishment of a publicly owned construction company and an energy company; changes in the size and electoral system of Senedds, including a legal guarantee of gender balance; and measures to promote the Welsh language. In the May election, Labor won 30 seats, one less than an absolute majority but enough to form a minority government. The two sides announced in September that they were in discussions for an agreement. Last month, the first minister, Wales Labor leader Mark Drakeford, said the talks could not go on forever. Williams wrote that Drakeford presented the options at the WEC as a choice between an agreement with Plaid, which could provide political stability for the duration of Senedd’s term and enable Labor to carry out their program, or an ad hoc agreement with other parties on an issue- the basis of the issue. It is not a coalition deal and the Sanhedrin Plaid members are not expected to take up government posts. But BBC Wales reported that Plaid would be able to appoint special advisers to work on policy implementation. The Welsh Conservatives, who finished as the second largest party in May with 16 seats compared to the Plaids 15, said the deal would not meet either side’s policies. A spokesman said: “This is not a deal that works for Wales, it is a deal that works for Mark Drakeford and [Plaid Cymru leader] Adam Price, a man who just in April said another five years of working in power filled him with despair. Price has now decided to cause that despair in the rest of the nation and this deal is extraordinary for the lack of solutions to fix the NHS that is currently experiencing its worst performance in history or to improve the economy in Wales.

