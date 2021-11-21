Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Sunday, November 21st





Calgary THE LAST Alberta ICU capacity is 82 percent. Without additional growth space, the capacity of the provincial ICU would be 124 percent. There are currently 214 patients at the ICU in Alberta; slightly less than half are positive with COVID There are 262 total ICU beds open to adults in Alberta, including 89 extra beds, the AHS said Friday. Latest COVID-19 issues: Alberta Health Services on Friday updated the capacity numbers of the intensive care unit. There they are 262 General ICU beds for adults open in Alberta, incl 89 extra growth beds.

Currently there is 214 patients in the ICU, slightly less than half of whom are COVID positive, AHS said.

Alberta ICU capacity, with extra growth beds, isat 82 percent. Without growth spaces, ICU capacity would be low 124 percent.

Alberta reported 412 new cases with COVID-19 Friday.

The province registered two more deaths on Friday. A total of 3211 The Albertans are dead since the beginning of the pandemic.

There they are active alarms or explosions in 174 schools.

The total number of active cases in Alberta is 5293.

323,122 Albertans are considered to have recovered .

Albertans are considered to have . As of Friday, there is 496 people in hospital with COVID, and 93 in intensive care. Alberta is reporting a R-value below 1 . The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case.

. The R value is the average number of COVID-19 infections transmitted from each diagnosed case. A value of R below 1.0 means that the transmission is no longer increasing. Across the province, the R value for November 1-14 was 0.92, with a confidence interval between 0.89 and 0.96.

with a confidence interval between 0.89 and 0.96. The R value for the Edmonton area is 0.92, and in Calgary, 1.0 the highest rate. In the rest of Alberta the rate is 0.87.

In response to declining COVID-19 numbers throughout the province, Live media updates will now only be held once a week on Tuesday.Daily numbers will continue to be posted online. The latest vaccines: Health Canada has officially approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children from five to 11 years old, declaring it more than 90 percent effective against COVID-19. The federal department posted it online Friday morning, about a month after receiving the company handover.

The Calgary City mobile effort to vaccinate against COVID-19 has delivered nearly 2,000 doses since Nov. 15. It lasts until December 1st.

As of Nov. 15, anyone wishing to enter a business participating in the Alberta Restrictions Program must submit proof of vaccination which includes a QR code For those over 18, valid identification matching that record is also required.

Albertans can get their expanded vaccine records with one QR code online at alberta.ca/CovidRecords.

Application AB COVID Records Verifier is available for download on Apple and Android devices.

is available for download on Apple and Android devices. Exceptions include First Nations and military vaccination records.

70.5 percent of the general population of the province or 82.8 percent of qualified Albanians have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. Of the total population of the province, 75 percent have received at least one dose, or 88.2 percent of those who qualify.

This compares to78.3percent of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of vaccine, and 75 percentof the total population are fully vaccinated, according toCBC Vaccine Tracker.Among those who qualify, 82.4 percent have taken a dose and 78.9 percent are fully vaccinated. People who are not fully vaccinated may still choose to take a privately paid COVID-19 negative test within the previous 72 hours or valid proof of a medical exemption.

may still choose to take a privately paid COVID-19 negative test within the previous 72 hours or valid proof of a medical exemption. The government of Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney established the voluntary vaccine passport system that went into effect on September 20 to combat the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19.

Operators who are eligible for the program but who choose not to participate will need to follow the measures involved capacity constraints and physical distancing.

There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government website. The government announced on November 12 that 5000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the province.

doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in the province. Albertans who are 18 years of age or older and interested in receiving the single-dose viral vector vaccine can book an appointment through 811.

Due to limited supply, the Janssen vaccine will only be administered at Alberta Health Services clinics in designated locations throughout the province, the province said in a press release.

As of Nov. 8, more Albertans qualify for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Residents aged 70 and over, as well as First Nations residents, Mtis and Inuit 18 years old and affordable to access reinforcements.

Third doses will also be available for front-line health care workers. Doses should be reserved for a period that is at least six months after the second dose.

As of October 25, Alberta 12 and older must provide evidence of complete vaccination two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to enter restaurants, movies, sporting events and other businesses across the province operating under the Provincial Exemption Program. On November 15, the Calgary city council voted unanimously in favor of expanding the city's mandatory vaccination policy for staff include citizen members appointed to boards, committees and committees.

The Mandatory vaccination policy of the city of Calgary entered into force on 1 November. Requires all city employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, regardless of whether they work in the office, at home or elsewhere. On Monday, November 15, she said 92 percent of her staff had been fully or partially vaccinated.

The city says employees who have not been fully vaccinated are required to participate in a rapid testing program and a mandatory education program for the efficacy and safety of COVID-19 vaccines.

From 1 December, those who have not been vaccinated will be required to continue participating in the rapid testing program on their own time and at their own expense.

Alberta public sector workers will soon be required to show evidence of COVID-19 vaccination. The policy, approved by the provincial cabinet committee for COVID-19 will affect 25,500 provincial employees, all of whom must submit proof of full vaccination until 30 November.

AHSextended aDeadline for staff, medical staff and midwives, students, volunteers and contracted healthcare providers to comply with mandatory immunization policy by 30 November. Latest on surgeries, hospitals, mask bylaws and more: Support people who are symptomatic or diagnosed with COVID-19 will no longer be able to accompany them maternity patients in hospitals.

in hospitals. Alberta Health had previously allowed certain support people who were positive or symptomatic of COVID-19 in hospitals with maternity patients. They overturned the order after deciding with Alberta Health Services that the health care facilities could not provide the additional protections required.

AHS has started to administer one new treatment with monoclonal antibodies which was recently approved by Health Canada, Hinshaw said Nov. 9.

which was recently approved by Health Canada, Hinshaw said Nov. 9. Sotrovimab is a new drug developed for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who have mild to moderate symptoms.

is a new drug developed for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 who have mild to moderate symptoms. it’s first treatment to be offered to outpatients in Alberta. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province on Friday: Edmonton Area: 1148.

1148. Calgary Area: 1829.

1829. North zone: 1033.

1033. Central area: 840.

840. South area: 441.

Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories:

