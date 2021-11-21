Israel is killed by a masked Palestinian near the holiest site in Jerusalem





JERUSALEM A Palestinian teacher disguised as an ultra-Orthodox Jew shot dead an Israeli guide with an automatic weapon near the holiest site in Jerusalem on Sunday morning, Israeli officials said. This was the first killing of an Israeli Jewish civilian by an armed Palestinian since May. The Islamic militant group Hamas said the gunman was a senior member of its movement in East Jerusalem. The attack immediately revived calls from right-wing Israelis to install metal detectors near the entrances to the holy site known as the Temple Mount for Jews and the Noble Shrine or Aqsa Mosque complex for Muslims, a proposal that sparked deadly Palestinian riots. Israel last tried to implement the idea in 2017. Such a plan would also risk escalating tensions within Israel’s fragile ruling coalition, a diverse alliance that includes Jewish right-wing parties and an Arab group. Tensions over the country, which is sacred to Jews and Muslims, played a major role in the prelude to an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas this year.

The gunman in the attack on Sunday opened fire on at least three civilians and two police officers shortly after 9 a.m. in an alley abroad. One civilian was killed by a gunshot wound to the head, a second civilian was moderately injured and two police officers and a third civilian were slightly injured, according to Magen David Adom, the Israeli branch of the International Committee of the Red Cross. The murdered man was later named by police as Eliyahu Kay, a tour guide who was on his way to work on the Western Wall, the last remaining part of an ancient Jewish temple that was destroyed in antiquity. The attacker was wearing the clothes of an ultra-Orthodox Jew and was shot dead by security officers seconds after the attack, according to Omer Bar Lev, an Israeli minister who oversees police. The gunman was named in Israeli and Palestinian media as Fadi Abu Shkhaydem, 42, a teacher from a Palestinian district in East Jerusalem. In a statement released by a Hamas-owned television channel, he was identified as a senior leader of the movement in Shuafat, an area of ​​East Jerusalem that houses mostly Palestinians whose families fled fighting during the Arab-Israeli war. of 1948. In the statement, Hamas, which runs the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist group by the United States, Israel and other countries, praised the attacker and acknowledged his role within the movement, but did not directly take responsibility for the attack.

Political violence is common in the Old City of Jerusalem, which was occupied by Israel from Jordan during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War and later annexed. Police officers killed a second Palestinian assailant in the Old City last week following a separate attack and shot dead two others in failed attempts in September. Palestinians consider the old city as occupied and hope it will be part of the capital of a future Palestinian state. Sunday’s attack was relatively unusual because it involved a gun and because such attacks do not often result in the death of an Israeli civilian. Other recent attempts in the Old Town have seen attackers holding knives and targeting security officials, but the attackers were shot dead by police before they could kill anyone.

In a statement, Mr. Bar Lev said the attacker’s wife left for a foreign country three days ago, implying some sort of premeditated attack. After the assassination, a second government minister, Yoaz Hendel, called for the installation of metal detectors outside the Aqsa complex, an action originally proposed by Israel in 2017, but halted after causing violence that left several people dead. To the Jews, the Temple Mount is considered the holiest site in Judaism because it was once the site of two temples where tradition says the presence of the gods was discovered. For Palestinians, the noble sanctuary is seen as central to their national identity, because in Islamic tradition, it is the place where the Prophet Muhammad ascended to paradise.

A visit to the country in 2000 by Ariel Sharon, then-Israeli opposition leader who became prime minister a year later, is seen as one of the main sparks of the second Palestinian intifada or uprising. Since 1967, Israel has allowed the Jordanian government to retain administrative control of the country and nominally allows Jews only to visit the complex, not to pray there. But Israel also maintains overall security oversight and controls access. Israeli police have recently begun to quietly allow Jewish prayer in the country and have often raided it during times of unrest. Several Israeli attacks last April and May set the backdrop for a subsequent 11-day war between Israel and militants in Gaza. Major explosions in Gaza have been averted since May as the two sides negotiate indirectly to stabilize the ceasefire. But low-level violence has risen in the occupied West Bank. According to data compiled by the United Nations, 76 Palestinians have been killed so far this year during protests, clashes and raids in the West Bank higher than every year since 2016. Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank are also at their highest level in five years , according to United Nations Data. At least 12 Israelis were killed in the West Bank in 2021, higher than in 2019 or 2020, but less than in 2017 or 2018. Irit Pazner Garshowitzcontributed to research.

