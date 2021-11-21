International
COVID-19 Cases in Ottawa: OPH reports 55 new cases Sunday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting another 55 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the highest daily number since October 10, when the daily photograph included 58 cases.
To date, OPH has registered 31,661 confirmed cases from the COVID-19 laboratory in the city since the onset of the pandemic. No new deaths were reported on Sunday, keeping the number of deaths from the city pandemic at 614 residents.
The number of people with known active cases increased after a slight decline on Saturday and there is one more person in the hospital with COVID-19.
Ottawa’s seven-day average is 38.6, up from 41.6 a week ago but from 30.7 four weeks ago.
Across the province, health officials confirmed another 741 cases of COVID-19, noting the fourth day in a row with daily cases counting over 700. Three other Ontarians have died due to COVID-19 and 590 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.
The province added 48 cases to its total for Ottawa on Sunday, which is 23 cases after OPH reporting. Figures from OPH often differ from those from Ontario Public Health because the two health agencies release data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.
OTAVA MAIN STATISTICS for COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health Data:
COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (November 13 to November 19): 26.0 (down from 28.4)
Positivity rate in Ottawa (November 12 to November 18): 2.1 percent (from 2.0)
Reproduction number (average of seven days): 0.93 (decrease from 0.96)
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate that the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means that the spread is slowing down.
UNVACCINATED CASES
Of the 741 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Ontario on Sunday, 350 are in people who are unvaccinated, 20 are in people who are partially vaccinated and 331 are in people who are fully vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 40 individuals who tested positive is not known.
When we break down the figures by population, the infection rate is 10.98 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people compared to 2.98 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people and 4.51 cases for every 100,000 partially vaccinated people. Nearly 11.2 million Ontarians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 397,155 people have only one dose, according to provincial figures.
Locally, Ottawa Public Health is reporting a five-week rate of 252.3 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 unvaccinated people in the city compared to 59 cases for every 100,000 fully vaccinated people between October 9 and November 12.
More than 809,000 Ottawa residents are considered fully vaccinated as of Nov. 19.
VACCINES FOR COVID-19 IN OTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
As of Friday:
Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 838,253
Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 809,372
Percentage of population 12 years and older with at least one dose: 91 percent
Percentage of the population 12 years and older fully vaccinated: 88 percent
* Statistics for Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa zip code who has been vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTAVA
There are 368 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, up from 356 on Saturday.
Ottawa Public Health reported 43 other newly resolved COVID-19 cases. The total number of resolved coronavirus cases in Ottawa is 30,679.
The number of active cases is the total number of laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the number of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after the onset of known symptoms or a positive test result.
HOSPITALISTS IN OTAWA
There are 17 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19-related illnesses on Sunday, from 16 on Saturday.
There are three patients with COVID-19 in the ICU, two of them.
Age categories of people in the hospital:
0-9: 0
10-19: 0
20-29: 0
30-39: 0
40-49: 1 (1 in ICU)
50-59: 1
60-69: 3
70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)
80-89: 4 (1 in ICU)
90+: 4
(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in the hospital with an “active” infection)
COVID-19 CASES IN OTAWA ACCORDING TO THE AGE CATEGORY
0-9 years: 14 new cases (3029 cases in total)
10-19 years old: 11 new cases (total 4231 cases)
20-29 years old: Five new cases (7031 cases in total)
30-39 years old: Four new cases (4843 cases in total)
40-49 years old: Six new cases (total 4147 cases)
50-59 years old: Seven new cases (3616 cases in total)
60-69 years old: Five new cases (total 2137 cases)
70-79 years old: Two new cases (total 1176 cases)
80-89 years: A new case (898 cases in total)
90+ years old: Zero new cases (550 cases in total)
Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases in total)
Variants of concern
Ottawa Public Health Data:
Total Alpha cases (B.1.1.7): 6,850
Total Beta Cases (B.1.351): 513
Total Case Range (P.1): 55
Total Delta (B.1.617.2) straight: 1,044
Total variants of anxiety / mutation cases: 12,132
Deaths related to variants / mutations: 119
* OPH notes that VOC trends and mutations should be treated with caution due to the different time required to complete VOC testing and / or genomic analysis after the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results can be completed in batches and data corrections or updates may result in changes in the number of cases that may differ from past reports.
CASES WITH COVID-19 ABOUT THE REGION
Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 27 new cases
Public Health Hastings Prince Edward: 13 new cases
Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 21 new cases
Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Three new cases
Renfrew County Health Unit: Nine new cases
EXPLOSIONS OF COVID-19
Ottawa Public Health reports COVID-19 outbreaks in institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.
Explosions in the community:
Workplace Services: An Explosion
Schools and childcare facilities currently experiencing outbreaks: (seven primary schools, one secondary school)
Marie-Curie Public Primary School (November 5)
Holy Family Primary School (November 5)
Assumption Catholic Primary School (November 8)
Our Lady of Fatima Primary School (November 9)
La Vérendrye Catholic Primary School (November 10) NEW
Sainte-Bernadette Catholic Primary School (November 11)
Sir Winston Churchill Public School (November 13)
Stittsville Public School (November 13)
Westwind Public School (November 15)
Académie Providence Sisters Antonines (November 16) NEW
Hilson Avenue Public School (November 16)
Holy Spirit Elementary School (November 16)
Francojeunesse Public Primary School (November 17)
A. Lorne Cassidy Elementary School (November 18)
Fern Hill School (November 19) NEW
St. Rita Primary School (November 20) NEW
Health care and crowded environments experiencing outbreaks:
Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – Unit A2 (October 26)
Accommodation (October 26)
Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – Units A4 / A5 / B5 / AMA / Medical (October 28)
Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – Unit A3 (October 29)
Supported Independent Living (A-24018) (November 2)
Portobello Retirement Residence (November 3)
Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – Unit A1 (November 4)
Ottawa Hospital General Campus – 8 West (November 8)
Ottawa General Hospital General Campus 6 West (November 10)
Room House (November 12)
Chapel Hill Pension Residence – 3rd floor (November 13)
The house of St. Patrick – Waterford Unit, 5th Floor (November 17)
Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus – Unit B2 (November 19)
