Residents warn of extreme weather expected in parts of BC as federal ministers prepare for flood updates





The province is urging people in various areas to prepare for Sunday forever, while residents in other parts of BC continue to face the damage of floods and landslides. Rain, wind and snow warnings are in effect for Haida Gwaii and the central and northern shores of BC another atmospheric river moves over the region. According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Kitimat can receive up to 80 millimeters of rain. Stewart, about 350 miles north of Kitimat, has already dropped 20 inches of snow, with more expected on Sunday. Winds of up to 110 km / h are forecast to hit Haida Gwaii on Sunday evening and continue until Monday evening. Other areas of the province were severely affected by extreme weather last week that damaged highways, destroyed homes and left several people dead. Wet snow is forecast for Merritt, who was evacuated last week when flooding damaged the sewage treatment facility. Those working to recover and prevent further damage in Fraser Valley communities like Abbotsford and Chilliwack can expect clear skies on Sunday, but starting Monday, more rainfall is expected and can last all week. A landslide blocks a road during flooding in Abbotsford, British Columbia on Friday, November 15, 2021. (Ben Nelms / CBC) On Saturday, Abbotsford Mayor Henry Brown said he was closely monitoring the weather forecast, worried the system would grow on Wednesday. “If there is 100 millimeters of rain, if it rains in 24 hours, that is a problem,” he said. “If it comes in three or four days, we’ll probably be fine.” The Prime Minister holds a special meeting for BC Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has scheduled a meeting Sunday at 13:00 ET to discuss the situation in BC On Wednesday, he vowed to support province as it works to rebuild and said it would send members of the Canadian Armed Forces to help. The first contingent with nine military officers arrived on Thursday and more have come in the days since. At 16:00 ET, the federal ministers of emergency preparedness, national defense, transportation, employment and environment will inform Canadians about the situation in BC. Provincial Agriculture Minister Lana Popham is calling for financial assistance from Ottawa for what she expects to be an “extensive”, “unprecedented” reconstruction. “At the moment we are still dealing with the ongoing urgency, but we will enter the assessment mode as soon as we breathe,” she told CBC’s Rosemary Barton.

