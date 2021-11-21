Chileans head to the polls with two radically different visions on the ballot





SANTIAGO, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Chileans began voting Sunday in what is widely seen as the country’s most divisive presidential election since the country returned to democracy in 1990, as a former right-wing congressman battles it with a leftist who has thrown his support after mass street protests. On the right, Jose Antonio Cast, a 55-year-old Catholic and father of nine, has vowed to crack down on crime and praised the neoliberal “economic legacy” of former dictator Augusto Pinochet. His candid speech, total conservatism, and sometimes idiosyncratic political ideas, such as building a gap to curb illegal immigration, have made frequent comparisons with former U.S. President Donald Trump and Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register On the left, lawmaker Gabriel Boric, 35, who led student protests in 2011 demanding improvements to Chile’s education system, has vowed to remove the country’s economic model, strengthening environmental protection and indigenous rights. Overall, it represents a significant break from conservative policies to those centrist ones that have dominated Chilean politics for decades. “I am voting for Boric because he is young, because it is good to give space to the younger generations,” said Sandra Astorga, 55, a housewife in central Santiago. Elections come after two years dramatically, sometimes violent street protests by Chileans demanding improvements in quality of life. The demonstrations helped to continuously rewrite the constitution of the Pinochet-era country and spurred the candidacy of Boric, who for most of the race held a comfortable lead. “My perception is that the main demands (of the voters) are the same as those of the demonstrations,” said Gaspar Dominguez, a left-leaning delegate from the body that rewrote the Chilean magna carta. “Rights related to social rights, health care, education and housing.” But rising tensions among Chileans fed up with political violence, combined with a pervasive perception that crime is on the rise, has boosted Cast. Most polls have Cast who won the most votes on Sunday by a few percentage points, while a possible runoff in December would be extremely competitive. “He will defeat drug trafficking, which is doing so much harm to our country,” right-wing candidate Gloria Reyes Flores, a 66-year-old widow in Las Condes’ luxury Santiago neighborhood, told. “He will also control immigration because there are a lot of immigrants coming to hurt Chile. A wild card will be the performance of the most moderate candidates in the race. Center-right Sebastian Sichel and center-left Yasna Provoste are both 10% and 15%, at least 10 percentage points behind Kast and Boric. But pollsters say a surprise is still possible given that millions of voters remain undecided. With the exception of any surprises, Kast and Boric will try to get voters Sichel and Provoste into the second possible round, scheduled for December 19th, making the most moderate contenders kingpins possible. If one of the two leading candidates manages to clear 2 million votes, said Kenneth Bunker, director of political consultancy Tresquintos, it could be a good indication that they have expanded their base enough to win in an eventual second round. Polling stations opened at 8 a.m. (1100 GMT) and are scheduled to close at 6 p.m. Results are expected shortly thereafter. Also required are all 155 seats in Chile’s lower house, 27 of the 50 seats in the country’s upper house and all positions in the country’s 16 regional councils. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Gram Slattery and Natalia A. Ramos Miranda; Edited by Sandra Maler, Kirsten Donovan Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

