In difficult times, Afghan farmers are turning to opium for safety





ARGHANDAB, Afghanistan Abdul Hamids pomegranate trees were damaged by bullets and debris. The river was low and the land dry. There was no longer any benefit from the fruits that made his district in southern Afghanistan so famous for something other than war. So this month, Mr. Hamids’s field hands began destroying about 800 of his pomegranate trees in the Kandahars Arghandab district. He watched as the centuries-old orchard, cultivated for generations by his family, turned into a graveyard of twisted logs, discarded fruits, and crushed soil. No water, no good produce, said Mr. Hamid, 80, the steady rumble of the chainsaw drowning out his grim appreciation. Lack of rain and depletion of well water had made it almost impossible to irrigate trees all year round, leaving parts of this year’s crop burned by dehydration. The Taliban’s military campaign over the past year did not help.

Mr Hamid and many other Afghan farmers in the district are making the decision to destroy his entire orchard to earn an income after a series of devastating harvest seasons. Crippling droughts, financial hardships, and unpredictable border closures at the end of the wars have pushed them to strive for the security of the regions the most reliable economic engine: the growth of the opium poppy.

A poppy field, turned into an orchard, means little to the largest opium production scale in Afghanistan, the largest in the world, which accounts for more than 80 percent of world supply, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime. But what is happening in Arghandab and elsewhere in Afghanistan, in the midst of a terrible economic collapse that has led to a nationwide money crisis, could have consequences for drug production and trafficking across Afghanistan. Many fear that this season is an early warning for much higher cultivation in the future. Next year you will see the poppy harvest, said Mohammed Omar, 54, another pomegranate farmer, as he walked through his garden, hands clasped behind his back. His field hands pulled the last fruit of the season from the prickly branches above. There is nothing else.

In Arghandab, a neighborhood northwest of Kandahar city and separated by a meandering river of the same name, the pomegranate is undoubtedly the pride of southern Afghanistan and has long been a valuable export. Farmers, whose families have worked in the orchards for most of the time remembered, record their consignments so that buyers and exporters know where it came from. Red fruit is traditionally exported to Pakistan, India and sometimes the Persian Gulf, but recent border restrictions and airport closures since the Taliban took power have made trade extremely difficult. The border with Pakistan is sometimes closed and sometimes open, an ugly pattern that endlessly antagonizes Afghan pomegranate farmers and buyers as they try to determine the timing of their harvests, sales and exports. In October last year, a Taliban offensive penetrated the heart of the district in the midst of the harvest, with government and Taliban front lines stationed along the river. Explosives made by the insurgents themselves filled orchards, killing farmers who dared to take care of their crops. Fighting cuts off important roads, preventing fruits from entering the market. Pomegranates died on their branches as field hands waited to stop air strikes, mortars, and machine gun explosions.

The fighting finally ended when Kandahar fell to the Taliban in August, leaving abandoned police posts in the district, Taliban pits in orchards and burning trees as evidence of violence that erupted in the idyllic area of ​​interconnected fields and roads with powder. Afghanistan under Taliban rule With the withdrawal of the US military on August 30, Afghanistan quickly fell back under Taliban control. Across the country, there is widespread anxiety about the future. Safiullah, 21, a Taliban fighter from a neighboring district who is in charge of patrolling Arghandab as a newly ordained police officer, explained that over the past year he had sneaked into many pomegranate orchards, alone, to shoot at troops. government.

Entire gardens were destroyed by airstrikes and mortars, he noted, seeing a cut branch that had been clearly pierced by a bullet. I feel sad, seeing the beauty of this ruined garden.

At nearly 80 years old, Lewanai Agha has harvested pomegranates all his life. He went on to fight in the Soviet war in the 1980s as an insurgent, surviving the civil war and the rise of the Taliban in the 1990s and the failed US occupation that began in 2001. But it was this last year that broke him. him, he said. In 2019, Mr. Agha earned approximately $ 9,300. In 2020: about $ 620, though then he was still able to maintain a cheerful demeanor despite the violent Taliban offensive that destroyed his garden. This year, Mr. Agha, observing only two bunches of pomegranates, spoke defeated, staring at the ground. That was his whole harvest, he said, and next year there will probably be poppy stalks in a part of this orchard. We have been left in misery by all, said Mr. Agha. Six members of his family were killed during the fighting in the months since the last harvest. Eat a pomegranate and leave everything behind, it is not worth talking about.

For many years, opium brought lower profits than pomegranate per hectare, but what it offers is financial security. Opium can be stored longer and needs much less irrigation than pomegranate. And the sale and distribution of illegal material often relies on a network of smugglers within the country, so closed borders are no longer a problem.

Farmers are rational actors, said David Mansfield, an expert on illegal economies. They can see the growing dangers of continuing to cultivate pomegranates. It seemed as if Mr. Agha and Arghandab himself had finally been defeated after decades of abuse. The wells now need to be deepened. Orchards and fields had to be cleared of improvised explosive devices. Some farmers sent flocks of sheep to make bombs, or hired locals. The burned trees were cut down and replanted and the craters with shells were filled with dirt. Understand the Taliban invasion of Afghanistan Card 1 of 6 Who are the Taliban? The Taliban rose up in 1994 amid unrest following the withdrawal of Soviet forces from Afghanistan in 1989. They used brutal public punishments, including flogging, amputations and mass executions, to enforce their rules. Here is more on the history of their origin and their records as rulers. Who are the Taliban leaders? These are the main leaders of the Taliban, men who have spent years on the run, in hiding, in prison and avoiding American drones. Little is known about them or how they plan to govern, including whether they will be as tolerant as they claim to be. A spokesman told The Timest that the group wanted to forget his past, but that there would be some restrictions. Hamidullah, 35, a pomegranate buyer who bears only one name, bought the fruits from the Arghandabs orchards and sent them to markets in the city and beyond for the past decade. He quietly noted that if the situation remained the same, he feared there would be no more trees in the coming years.

At another time, the decision to replace parts of his garden with pomegranate may have been unimaginable. But in recent years, Mr. Omar had lost thousands of dollars in overhead costs, such as fuel for his irrigation pumps and field wages, with no return on those investments. Introduce Taliban and poppies. The rebels turned into rulers have had a complicated relationship with the harvest. During their first regime, the Taliban made several half-hearted attempts to limit opium before banning its cultivation altogether for religious reasons in the late 1990s and 2000. But after being ousted by the United States, the Taliban entered the industry, using illicit profits to fund their uprising against the world’s most powerful army. The Taliban in Arghandab district have given farmers permission to increase crops given the hardships of recent seasons, residents say. Some poppy growing seasons may yield a lower profit than expected, explained Mr. Hamid, the farmer who destroyed his garden. But if the country’s Taliban rulers are suppressed again, it will be a surprise money as supplies dwindle. Or at least that’s what he and the other poppy farmers are counting on.

Although the Taliban showed a desire to stop drug production after the group took power in August, in an interview Tuesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said there was no plan to stop or eradicate poppy cultivation. Our people are going through an economic crisis and stopping people from their only means of income is not a good idea, Mr Mujahid said, but added that the Taliban were encouraging farmers to find alternatives. The growth of poppies in Afghanistan has grown steadily in recent years, despite the billions of dollars spent by the United States and others on counter-narcotics efforts. According to United Nations Report. It’s embarrassing, we know, but we owe it. What else can we do? Mr. Omar said of the poppy growing, standing a few feet away from the place where Mr. Agha continued to throw dried pomegranates. Everyone is cutting down trees.

Jaqoob Akbary AND Jim Huylebroek contributed to reporting by Arghandab and Sami Sahak from Los Angeles.

