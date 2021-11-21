Priti Patel is accused of complete failure in curbing small boat crossings | Immigration and asylum





Labor has blamed Priti Patel for the widespread failure to curb the growing number of people crossing the Channel in small boats after a record number of people arrived on British shores in small boats last week. Shadow Home Secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds told Sky News on Sunday that his counterparts’ incompetence on the issue is dangerous. This follows reports that Boris Johnson is angry at the failure of his governments to curb arrivals amid concerns that there is no consistent policy on the table to reduce the numbers encountered on small boats. Top-ranking officials believe at least 10 people have died in recent weeks as they tried to cross one of the busiest transportation channels in the world. By Friday, 24,700 people had crossed in small boats already this year, nearly three times the 8,404 that arrived last year. More than 1,000 have passed in a single day twice in the last two weeks. survey for the Sunday Telegraph showed that 55% of the public and 77% of voters who supported the Conservatives in the last election believe that the government’s approach to managing the Channel crossings is too lenient. Thomas-Symonds said Patel and the Home Office had created dozens of titles with promised schemes that had done nothing to stop the numbers arriving off the Kent coast. It is the Secretary of the Interior who in her watch said she would make this road unworkable If the numbers were to rise again at the same rate next year, more people would risk their lives on the Channel than voters in the constituency of Priti Patels, he said. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, defended Patels’ record. The house secretary I think is doing everything she can and has not removed anything from the table. She has brought legislation before parliament that will make many improvements to the nationality and borders bill that will make a host of changes, he told BBC Ones on Andrew Marr show. Downing Streets concerns over the canal crossings spread to the public domain last week when Johnson announced that Steve Barclay, the Duke of Lancaster, had been asked to review policy options and oversee interdepartmental cooperation on the issue. Barclay is expected to chair its first inter-departmental meeting on the issue this week. The meeting is likely to discuss the need for more accommodations scattered amid fears that hotel use is being seen as a very attractive factor. It is also expected to focus on more diplomatic efforts around the policies of governments that pay other countries to receive asylum seekers and provide a basis for processing applications. Conservative MPs confronted Johnson over the Channel crossings at a 1922 Committee meeting Thursday. Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith was the first to challenge Johnson, saying: Migration was in our manifesto, it was in our DNA. If we do not, they will not forgive us.

