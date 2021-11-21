US climate promise faces test in global influential Senate | Chicago News





After talking about climate talks at the UN negotiations in Scotland, the Biden administration is now testing whether a divided United States can walk the path of climate change: pushing a massive investment into a new era of clean energy across borders close to the Senate.

The House of Representatives passed a $ 2 trillion bill on social policy and climate on Friday, including $ 555 billion for cleaner energy, though legislation is almost certain to be changed by the Senate. What ultimately emerges in the climate part of the bill will have a lasting impact on America and all of its neighbors on Earth and will help determine if the United States does its promised part to keep climate damage at bay. not catastrophically worse level than it is now.

The problem is that when you have these storms coming with such frequency, once you face one, you have to deal with the other, said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, who has struggled with five federal-declared disasters in six years. his. leading the global oil hub on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Turner spoke on the sidelines of the UN conference in Glasgow, where he was one of dozens of mayors seeking climate investment. After years of deaths from hurricanes to floods and rising hurricanes from the tropics, Houston residents rose to their deaths in record numbers in a polar vortex this year.

And so for our vulnerable communities … where people are already on the margins, it keeps going a little lower, Turner said.

In the Senate, cost-cutting demands from Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of the West Virginia coal state and strict chamber rules appear to be forcing significant changes to the bill. This would spark new disagreements between party centrists and moderates that will likely take weeks to resolve.

If the Bidens package passes, its impact on promoting clean energy sources and technologies would mean the U.S. is likely to lose, by 5%, Bidens’ target of halving fossil fuel emissions by the end of this year. decades, more accurately and sharply, halving the amount of carbon. dioxide that the US is emitting by 2030 compared to 2005 levels.

This is according to modeling by researchers at Princeton University and elsewhere, explained climate scientist and energy analyst Zeke Hausfeather.

But if Bidens’s bill fails in Congress, the United States is likely to be ashamed of its promise to cut emissions by much more, by 20%, academic modeling shows.

Market forces making renewable energy increasingly cheaper would help the United States move far ahead, though, Hausfeather said.

But with that broken promise behind it, it would be harder for the US to persuade countries like China and India to deliver on their climate commitments … if we are unable to deliver on our promises, he said. apparently Hausfeather, a director at the Breakthrough Institute research centers.

The United States over time is the world’s largest emitter of coal, natural gas and oil fumes that are changing the atmosphere and warming the Earth. China, with its dependence on coal-fired power plants, is currently the largest emitter and the US no. 2. India, with its growing population and coal dependence, is poised to overcome both in the coming decades.

In Glasgow, Bangladeshi climate negotiator Quamrul Chowdhury fought, as he has done for years, for the United States and other major polluters to make the quick and big cuts needed to keep his and the countries other low above water.

After decades of U.S. climate policy clashing with the political parties of the new administrations, Chowdhury was eager for Congress to sign the agreement.

In your domestic legislation, if it is involved, it will help, Chowdhury said. At climate conferences, leaders make promises, make commitments, but they are not fulfilled. Promises are made, only to be broken.

The sharpest climate change in the U.S. of all was from the Trump administration. It pulled the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal, slowed offshore wind projects, promoted oil and gas exploration and drilling. She canceled the Obama administration’s projects aimed at promoting clean energy and discouraging coal.

Dozens of Republican lawmakers in Congress are now moving forward to claim a middle ground on climate, between Trump and Biden, whose declining popularity is raising doubts about the continuation of democratic power in Washington.

In a group of conservatives founded by Utah Republican MP John Curtis, Republicans say they know how to turn voters away from fossil fuels and argue for a climate policy that continues to use natural gas in particular.

They point to trees, as well as carbon capture technology that has not yet been scaled up to capture climate-harmful emissions.

We know we need to reduce emissions. Now let’s have a thoughtful conversation about how we’re going to go about this, Curtis said at a panel with other U.S. lawmakers in Glasgow. And this is a new place, I think, for us.

Depending on whether a future Republican administration, like Trumps, actively opposes efforts to reduce fossil fuel use, another U.S. withdrawal in climate efforts could knock the nation a few percentage points further in meeting Bidens emissions reduction target, Featherhaus said.

But I think the biggest effect … would be from the lack of global leadership on this issue and creating the impression (quite justified) that US promises should not be believed, he said in an email.