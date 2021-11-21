Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger talks about the international break after the Premier League victory over Leicester City





Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has commented on how the international holiday has affected the form of his team this season. The Blues were unbeaten in the most recent interval, with a 1-1 draw against Burnley, strengthening their place at the top of the Premier League table. The players returned to home football on Saturday, with Chelsea winning 3-0 away to Leicester City to make their ninth win in the league so far this season. IMAGO / Imaging Pro Sports In an interview for the official Chelsea website after the victory, Rudiger spoke about how the international holiday has interrupted the form of his team as he said: “This is all about seeking an alibi (justifying the disruptive international holiday). “Every team has national team players leaving. They all have the same problem so we have to adapt. We showed that today.” The most recent interval for international football was the third so far this season, with the next one not coming until March. However, the Blues were able to return to their impressive form and secure victory at King Power Stadium. IMAGO / Sportimage Rudiger opened the scoring after just 14 minutes as he headed in a corner kick from Ben Chilwell over Kasper Schmeichel. N’Golo Kante then doubled the lead near the half-hour point after a fantastic solo run in midfield, before shooting after the goalkeeper. Substitutes Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic tied well in the 71st minute, with the latter putting the ball under Schmeichel’s feet to make it 3-0. More Chelsea Coverage Follow Absolute Chelsea at: Tweet | Facebook | Instagram | to YouTube

