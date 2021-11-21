Badminton Ace Momota Wins First International Trophy After Collision | Badminton News





DENPASAR (Indonesia): World champion Kento Momota defeated Anders Antonsen in the Indonesia Masters final on Sunday, his first victory in an international tour since he was seriously injured in a car accident last year.

Momota defeated the third Danish seed 21-17, 21-11 on the resort island of Bali, where the tournament was held as the first of three consecutive races that culminated in the world tournament finals at the end of the season.

The final was tight in the first round, but the Japanese ace managed to build a strong defense as Antonsen consistently made unforced errors.

The best badminton player in the world, with 11 record titles in 2019, Momota was almost forced to retire after a car accident in January last year, leaving him with career-threatening injuries.

In the accident, he broke his eye socket, where the driver of the car in which he was killed lost his life.

When he returned for his Olympic debut in Tokyo this year, he crashed into the group stage, blaming his “weakness”.

Momota had a relatively easy draw in Bali after Olympic gold medalist Viktor Axelsen was eliminated in the 16th round on Thursday. And China is not sending any players to any of Bali’s tournaments, which means Olympic silver medalist Chen Long is missing.

In addition to Momota’s victory, the Japanese team won two more trophies in Sunday’s final.

In the men’s doubles, Takuro Hoki and Yugo Kobayashi stunned home favorites – and the top-ranked duo – Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, 21-11, 17-21, 21-19.

“We are happy to have beaten the number one player in the world,” said Hoki. “It makes us safe.”

Kobayashi added: “We lost to them 10 times, but we learned from our mistakes and theirs, and we practiced the lessons in today’s match.”

Meanwhile, female duo Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida defeated South Korean first couple Jeong Na Eun and Kim Hye Jeong 21-9, 21-11.

The third female player, Akane Yamaguchi, also advanced to the finals, but lost to South Korean leader An Seyoung 21-17, 21-19.

In mixed doubles, Thailand’s Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai defeated Hong Kong’s Tang Chun-man and Tse Ying-suet 21-11, 21-12.

Next in Bali is the Indonesia Open, which takes place from 23 to 28 November. The BWF tournament finals at the end of the season take place from 1 to 5 December.

Badminton World Tour events in Indonesia are usually played in the capital, Jakarta, but organizers chose Balin, which has been badly affected by the loss of visitors during the pandemic. Tours take place without fans and in a safe bubble from Covid due to coronavirus.

Some disappointed fans in Indonesia mad by badminton have sent gifts such as flowers and dolls to the bio-safe hotel.

“Normally, I could see them playing in Jakarta, but since he is now far away in Bali, I sent flowers to show my support,” said Deti Mega fan, who sent flowers to Axelsen and the duo with her friend. Gideon-Sukamuljo.

“I am happy because my gifts were received while posting flowers and greeting cards on their social networks,” she was quoted as saying by the Indonesian Badminton Association.

