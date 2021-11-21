Will you be flying from Palm Springs International Airport for Thanksgiving? What you need to know before you go to heaven





Officials at Palm Springs International Airport say they expect the number of Thanksgiving passengers to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year. Due to the larger crowds, they are encouraging travelers to give themselves enough time to catch their flight. Flying can sometimes be overwhelming especially during the holidays. So to help relieve the stress of Thanksgiving Day travel, PSP is offering some travel tips to make your trip easier. Pack a mask: Federal law requires all passengers to wear a face mask at the terminal and on their flight.

TSA is allowing a large container of liquid hand sanitizer, up to 12 ounces

luggage, this will allow you to cross the ticket counter. It can also shorten your time at the counter if you need to check the luggage. Monitor your flight status before going to the PSP.

Check the running time on the PSP in order to arrive in plenty of time.

Check flyPSP.com to see parking and food and beverage options.

Not sure about the item you are packing? Visit TSA.gov to find out if you should continue, check,

or leave it at home When you arrive: The PSP has seen a record number of passengers over the past five months. Airport officials expect the terminal to be busy with almost all flights full. The PSP recommends that you arrive at least 90 minutes before departure. This will give you enough time to park, check your luggage if necessary and go through safety. Also, here is a comment from airport officials: they said the busiest hour of the day will be between 10:00 and 14:00. This is when more than 2,500 people are expected to pass through the security checkpoint. Up to 20 minutes of waiting time is expected at the checkpoint. Parking options: The PSP will offer two parking options during Thanksgiving. Traditional parking in front of the terminal for $ 20 per day and seasonal holiday shuttle service for $ 18 per day. Holiday Lot Airports, on the Kirk Douglas Way, will only be available to travelers who park overnight and pay by credit card. The holiday lot will be available for parking starting at 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, November 23rd until the last start of that day and at 4:30 am until the last start at

Wednesday, November 24th and Thanksgiving Day. Passengers departing on Friday, November 26 or later, must park in the main Airport parking lot in front of the terminal. Transport service will also be available from 8:30 until the last arrival daily starting Friday, November 26th through Wednesday, December 1st. If you want to use Holiday Lot, you can follow the Holiday Lot road signs once

you are on the way PSP.

