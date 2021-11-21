TSA ready for the Thanksgiving trip outside Norfolk International Airport

Foods that can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped or spilled should be packed in a checked bag. (TSA photo)

NORFOLK – Thanksgiving’s trip to Norfolk International Airport usually results in a noticeable collision of passengers coming through the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) security checkpoints and this year is expected to see a continuation of this trend in airport.

We look forward to seeing travel numbers approaching pre-pandemic levels and are prepared to cope with the growing number of individuals planning to fly during the days leading up to and immediately after Thanksgiving, said Robin Chuck Burke, Federal Director of Security. TSAs for the airport.

This year, the travel period for Thanksgiving lasts from Friday, November 19th to Sunday, November 28th. My advice to travelers during that time period is to go to the airport two hours before your scheduled flight, wear a mask and come prepared to cross. security control process. said Burke.

It is important to know what you have in your handbag and what is in your checked bag, Burke said, recommending that individuals visit TSA website for useful information on preparing for a flight.

Typically, the busiest travel days are the day before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after it. The highest travel day in TSA history was the Sunday after Thanksgiving 2019 (before the pandemic), when nearly 2.9 million individuals were checked at TSA security checkpoints nationwide. Travel volume this year is not expected to reach pre-pandemic levels, but is expected to be significantly higher than it was seen in the weeks before Thanksgiving.

The TSA does not anticipate that the federal employee vaccination mandate will in any way affect the ability of agencies to staff for Thanksgiving trips. TSA is working diligently to enforce the vaccine requirement, including vaccination promotion and ensuring that every TSA employee is uploading his or her verification information.

Passengers should also focus on what they can and cannot get in their handbag before heading to the airport. It is important to know which items should not be packed in a handbag because if a handbag activates an alarm, it will require a TSA officer to open the bag to resolve the alarm. This means that a TSA officer will need to open the bag and go inside to identify which item may have triggered the alarm. It takes a few minutes to perform a bag check if a bag triggers an alarm, which slows down the checkpoint, Burke explained.

It is common for passengers to travel with groceries that want to contribute to the Thanksgiving meal and it is important to know which foods should be put in a handbag or checked bag. As always, passengers can bring solid foods like pies, cakes and other baked goods through checkpoints. However, gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, canned food should all be put in a checked bag because they are not solid. If you can pour, spray, spread, pump or pour, then it is not rigid and should be packed in a checked bag.

Not sure if an item should be packed in a handbag, checked bag, or none? Download the myTSA app for free, which has a useful What can I bring? feature that allows you to write the article to find out if it can fly. Or ask us on Twitter or Facebook Messenger at @AskTSA.

Passengers, TSA staff and other individuals working at airports are required to continue to wear a mask as described by the federal mandate of the mask when they are at airports, bus and railway stations, and when they are on passenger planes, public transport, passenger railways and over-the-road buses operating on scheduled fixed lines. This means that all passengers must wear a mask at TSA airport checkpoints, throughout the airport and during their flights. If a passenger does not have a mask, a TSA officer will provide a mask to that individual at the checkpoint.

Individuals who have not traveled recently will notice some changes in the checkpoint checkout process. As they approach the travel document control podium, passengers will see TSA officers wearing masks and gloves. Most will be placed behind acrylic barriers to reduce cross-passenger pollution. TSA officers will change their gloves between each blow down and they will use a new swab if they have to wipe a passenger’s hands or their hand items.

When passengers approach the travel document control podium, they will be asked to scan their electronics or boarding pass to reduce a point of contact. They will also be asked to remove their masks for a few seconds so that the officer can match the individuals face with the photo in the ID.

As travelers place their belongings in baskets along the conveyor belt, they will continue to see TSA officers with masks, gloves and face shields standing behind an acrylic barrier offering instructions and answering questions. TSA officers will change gloves between each lift and between each bag check. Travelers may request that a TSA officer wear a new pair of gloves at any time. TSA officers will also use a new swab for each passenger when testing for potentially explosive materials.

TSA staff will perform routine cleaning and disinfection of frequently affected surfaces and safety control equipment at checkpoints.

The TSA is currently allowing passengers to bring a liquid hand sanitizer container up to 12 ounces per passenger in handbags until further notice. Passengers can expect these containers larger than the standard allowance of 3.4 ounces of liquids allowed from one checkpoint to have to be checked separately, which will add some time to their experience at the checkpoint. Passengers are also allowed to bring individually packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes in hand luggage or checked.

To reduce touch points, travelers are advised to put items out of their own pockets such as wallets, keys, lip balm, beans and cell phones in their handbags to check instead of putting items out of their own pockets. directly in the baskets. This minimizes the placement of personal items in a basket that you can carry on your face, such as lip balm, beans and cell phones. It also reduces the chance of passengers leaving something behind in a bin.

Passengers or families of passengers with disabilities and / or medical conditions can call the TSA Cares toll-free helpline at 855-787-2227 at least 72 hours before the flight with any questions about policies, control procedures and find out what to expect at the security checkpoint. TSA Cares also organizes assistance at the checkpoint. TSA Cares hotlines are staffed on weekdays from 8am to 11pm ET and on weekends / holidays from 9am to 8pm ET. TSA staff can explain the screening process to travelers seeking special accommodation or concerned about the safety control process.

Individuals planning to travel this Thanksgiving or Christmas season should consider enrolling TSA Paracontrol. The popular accelerated screening program allows travelers to leave with shoes, jackets, belts and enables them to carry their electronic devices and 3-1-1 bag in their handbags.

Membership in the TSA PreCheck is more valuable now than ever before because it reduces contact points during the pandemic and puts passengers on safety lines that have fewer passengers and move faster, which encourages social distancing.

Always be informed. Click here to receive the latest news and information sent to your inbox