PKF International News News from PKF North America

2021-11-19 PKF International welcomes the new firm in Albania

PKF International has strengthened its global coverage by accepting PKF Albania as a member firm. Read more PKF International News

2021-11-16 PKF New Zealand entered the shortlist at the Xero Awards 2021

We are proud to announce that our member firm, PKF New Zealand, has been selected by a host of high-caliber entrants as finalists for the New Zealand National Partner of the Year Xero Awards 2021. Read more PKF International News

2021-11-16 Selected PKF Melbourne Advisor for recent acquisitions

We are proud to report that the corporate financial team of member firm PKF Melbournes has supported the DGL Group in several acquisitions in recent months. Read more PKF International News

2021-11-16 PKF Attest promotes youth entrepreneurship in Spain

Our member firm in Spain, PKF Attest, has recently signed an agreement to cooperate with the Spanish Confederation of Young Entrepreneurs Associations (CEAJE). Read more PKF International News

2021-11-03 PKF Littlejohn creates 50 new jobs in Leeds, UK

PKF Littlejohn, our member firm based in London, is committed to creating up to 50 new jobs with the launch of a new financial services team. Read more PKF International News

2021-11-02 PKF Wallast was awarded Great Place To Work status for the second year in a row

PKF International congratulates PKF Wallast, our member firm in the Netherlands, for certifying a great place to work for the second year in a row. Read more PKF International News

2021-10-28 PKF International facilitates growth with China

As a global network, we recognize the importance of supporting customers who operate or are expanding their business in China. Read more PKF International News

2021-10-28 PKF Fasselt establishes a joint venture with Treuwerk

PKF International is excited to announce that PKF Fasselt has recently agreed to set up a joint venture with German audit firm Treuwerk Revision GmbH. Read more PKF International News

2021-10-19 Celebrating the success of women leaders

We are pleased to share that the extraordinary achievements of both of our women leaders have been recognized in independent award programs. Read more PKF International News

2021-10-18 PKF Littlejohns senior manager was named the winner of the Accounting Age

PKF International is proud to announce that Phil Clayton, a senior tax manager at our London firm PKF Littlejohn, has been declared the winner in the prestigious 35 under 35 ranking on Accountancy Ages. Read more

