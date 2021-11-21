Venezuela votes in regional elections under the international eye KIRO 7 News Seattle





CARACAS, Venezuela – (AP) Venezuela’s electoral system was being put to the test on Sunday, with millions of voters across the South American country voting for thousands of races in the highly controlled regional elections. The race was being watched by more than 130 international observers, mostly from the European Union, fulfilling a long-standing demand of opponents of President Nicols Maduro. It is the first time in four years that the main opposition parties are running in the election, a decision that came amid already suspended negotiations between the ruling party and opponents. More than 21 million Venezuelans are eligible to vote in over 3,000 races, including 23 governors and 335 mayoral posts. More than 70,000 candidates entered the race. Attendance seemed relatively easy during the morning at some polling stations in Caracas. Maduro is not on the ballot. His term ends in 2025. But what is at stake is the legitimacy of the National Electoral Council, which has often been accused of setting favorable conditions for Maduro’s allies. In recent years, they have disqualified parties and some of the most prominent opposition candidates. International observers have been deployed throughout Venezuela to monitor conditions such as justice, access to the media, campaign activities and disqualification of candidates. They are expected to publish a preliminary report early next week and an in-depth look next year. It is the first time in 15 years that EU observers are in Venezuela. In previous elections, foreign observation was essentially carried out by multilateral and regional election organizations close to the Venezuelan executive. Historically, voter turnout has been low for state and municipal elections. The abstention ceiling has moved around 70%. Regardless of turnout, Sunday’s election could mark the emergence of new opposition leaders, consolidate alliances and draw the lines to be followed by Maduro’s opponents, who arrive in this election shattered by internal rifts, often rooted in in their disappointment at not being able to knock out of power the heirs of the late president Hugo Chvez. What we will see is a fight for second place, because second place symbolically means which opposition should be stopped the most, it will have a weight, said Flix Seijas, director of the statistical research firm Delphos. He added that the results will show who is in the end the second force of the country and which segment of the opposition represents it. Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/venezuela-votes/PQJ66RM5FXD5BUPZC7UOM4SRJA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos