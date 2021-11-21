Former Belarusian diplomat praises Canada’s support amid immigration crisis on border with Poland

From the safe borders of Washington, DC, and his comfortable work at the World Bank, Valery Kavaleuski was powerless to resist the wave of democratic reforms that were sweeping over his homeland, Belarus, last summer.

Kavaleuski returned to the capital Minsk in August 2020, plunging headlong into waves of pro-democracy protests that were giving hope over an impossible but inspiring new leader, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, in the face of a massive government backlash.

“I saw the blow. I have taken part in all the marches, in the lines of solidarity and such. And I stayed a little longer and then longer and longer. “I just did not want to leave,” Kavaleuski recalled in an interview in Ottawa last week.

Kavaleuski – who once represented Belarus as a diplomat in the United States – praised Canada, the United States, the European Union and Britain for their continued support of the Belarusian democracy movement.

“Canada was among the first countries to express support,” he said, referring to the high-pitched noise of a Thai fast-food restaurant near the University of Ottawa.

“We have seen a series of practical steps towards helping civil society, independent media, coordinating sanctions policy,” he added. “I would say this level of commitment is unprecedented.”

Moments earlier, the ornate, silver-haired Kavaleuski had emerged from a white sedan that crashed into the curb of Amnesty International’s Canadian headquarters. He had come from a discussion at Global Affairs Canada before his scheduled meeting with the rights watchdog and found time to sit down with The Canadian Press between meetings. He was then scheduled to attend the Halifax International Security Forum, a global conference of security leaders from democratic governments taking place in Nova Scotia this weekend.

















Kavaleuski recalled how he took to the streets of Minsk in the summer of 2020, joining thousands of protesters who gathered behind Tsikhanouskaya. She was running for her husband, whose campaign to oust an authoritarian leader had long since been halted after he was jailed by Belarusian authorities.

Tsikhanouskaya revitalized the opposition and drew international attention to their struggle. But their hopes were dashed when President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in office in the August 2020 election, a slide that Canada and its Western democratic allies described as an act of deception.

Canada joined the Allies in imposing human rights sanctions on the authoritarian leader and his key associates over the violence that Lukashenko’s forces directed at protesters who refused to leave the streets. Global Affairs said the sanctions came in response to “serious and systematic human rights violations”.

Former Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was among the first Western politicians to meet Tsikhanouskaya last October in Lithuania, where she left for security after the election.

Meanwhile, Kavaleuski joined the protesters in their regular marches in Minsk until November 22, 2020, when he was hit on the ground and thrown in jail. He was released a few days later after paying a fine of several hundred dollars.

In December 2020, Kavaleuski responded to the call to join Tsikhanouskaya’s exiled democracy movement. He joined her in Lithuania, becoming its de facto waiting foreign minister.

















Last year, Kavaleuski said Lukashenko’s coup had increased the ranks of political prisoners from 15,000 to 37,000.

Meanwhile, Lukashenko has sown chaos across the borders of Belarus. He recently allowed thousands of migrants from the Middle East into the country and directed them to the borders with Poland, Lithuania and Latvia, in what was widely seen as a step to destabilize Europe as punishment for sanctions.

The crisis has recently reached its peak with thousands of migrants stranded on the Belarus-Poland border with nowhere to go.

“Lukashenko has sent a very clear signal that the border with the EU is open here, you can come here,” Kavaleuski said. He has organized all these supplies to migrants from the Middle East.

On Thursday, a day after his meeting at Global Affairs, Canada and its G7 members issued a joint statement exploding Belarus. It was on the same day that Belarus calmed down and cleared its border camps of migrants, and as Iraq repatriated hundreds of asylum seekers on a series of flights.

















“These heartless acts are endangering people’s lives. “We are united in our solidarity with Poland, as well as Lithuania and Latvia, which have been targeted by this provocative use of irregular migration as a hybrid tactic,” the G7 statement said.

“The actions of the Belarusian regime are an attempt to divert attention from the continuing disregard for international law, fundamental freedoms and human rights, including those of its people.”

Solidarity and support are highly valued by the people of Belarus, Kavaleuski said, because they have an ardent desire to live in a free country like their democratic neighbors across Europe.

“What is happening in Belarus is like black and white. “People want democracy and freedom and there is no geopolitical nuance,” Kavaleuski said as he prepared to leave the noisy restaurant.

“This crisis belongs to everyone. “This is not just a problem for Belarusians, because it’s part of the history of this global confrontation – democracy and autocracy.”