The top US admiral warns of China threat at the Halifax forum





Look at what the Chinese have said. President Xi [Jinping] has charged his forces to be at a level of military equality with the United States by 2027. These are his words, says adm. John C. Aquilino



The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said Nov. 20 that the United States and its allies must operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly persistent military action. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region during meetings with allies at the Halifax International Security Forum. Look at what the Chinese have said. President Xi [Jinping] has charged his forces to be at a level of military equality with the United States by 2027. These are his words, adm.Aquilino said in a meeting with reporters. Adm. Aquilino said the U.S. and its allies need to work together more often in international waters to build interoperability so they can act together quickly if needed. We need to deliver skills faster and faster, he said. Tensions have risen as the Chinese military has sent an increasing number of fighter jets to the self-governing island of Taiwan, which Beijing considers part of its territory. China has threatened to use force to join it if necessary. This week, Chinese Coast Guard vessels blocked and sprayed water on two Philippine boats carrying supplies to a controversial corner of the South China Sea, in an outbreak of long-standing territorial disputes over the strategic waterway. China claims almost the entire South China Sea and has transformed seven batches into missile-protected island bases to cement its claims, raising tensions and alerting rival contenders and US-led Western governments. President Xi has overseen a secure foreign policy and the expansion of the party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army. It has the second largest military budget in the world after the United States and is developing submarines, stealth aircraft and ballistic missiles that can carry nuclear warheads. They are working at a very accelerated pace, said the adm. Aquilino. The US and its allies have promoted the goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific to guarantee peace, free navigation and rule-based international order in major international maritime lanes, a movement also joined by Japan, Australia and India in a frame. known as the Quad. Strategic dialogue is seen as a move to counter China’s growing influence in the region. Britain and France, as well as several other countries, have also shifted their focus to the region and have recently conducted joint military exercises. China has defended its growing maritime activities, saying it has a right to defend its sovereignty, security and development interests. We are fighting for our values ​​and our ability to be free. These are the shares, said adm. Aquilino. The difference between free and open or authoritarian and closed. Which Indo-Pacific would you like to be a part of? It is clear to nations with the same mindset, he added Adm. Aquilino met with the Canadian Chief of Defense along with the Canadian Minister of Defense on November 19th. In its 13th year, the Halifax International Security Forum draws defense and security officials from Western democracies. About 300 people gather each year in an intimate setting at the Halifaxs Westin Hotel.

