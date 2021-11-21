Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Sunday





The last: IN Europe, tens of thousands of people demonstrated in central Brussels on Sunday to protest the enhanced COVID-19 restrictions imposed by the Belgian government to oppose the recent rise in coronavirus cases. Shumë prej vlerësimeve të policisë prej 35,000 në tubim ishin nisur tashmë për në shtëpi kur demonstrata u shndërrua në dhunë, pasi disa qindra njerëz filluan të sulmonin policinë, të thyenin makina dhe t’i vënë flakën kazanëve të plehrave. Police responded with tear gas and water cannons and sought to restore order when dusk set in the Belgian capital. “We have injuries, but we can not say yet how much,” said police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keeresa. It was also unclear how many people were arrested. Earlier, marchers came to protest the government’s strong advice to get vaccinated and any possible moves to introduce mandatory vaccines. FRIEND | Europe sees increase in COVID-19 cases: Europe is seeing an increase in cases of COVID-19, the blockade ordered in Austria An increase in COVID-19 cases across Europe has forced some countries to reinstate restrictions. Austria will enter a nationwide blockade for 20 days, with plans to become the first European country to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for all by February. 2:00 p.m. Shouting “Freedom, Freedom, Freedom!” and singing the anti-fascist song “Bella Ciao”, protesters lined up behind a large banner reading “Together for Freedom” and marched towards European Union headquarters. Among the crowd, the signs ranged from far-right signs to rainbow flags of the LGBT community. The World Health Organization said last week that Europe was currently the hotspot of the pandemic, the only region in which COVID-19 deaths were rising. The autumn rise in infections is invading hospitals in many Central and Eastern European countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Romania, the Czech Republic and Slovakia. Over the past few days, there have been many anti-vaccination marches in European countries as the government has tightened measures one after another. Dutch police arrested more than 30 people during riots in The Hague and other cities in the Netherlands on Saturday, following much worse violence the night before. Austria is entering a 10-day national blockade on Monday for all its people, after initially imposing a blockade on the unvaccinated. The Christmas markets in Vienna were packed on Sunday with locals and tourists visiting the holiday sights before the shops and food stalls closed. What is happening all over Canada A sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site is seen in Montreal on Sunday. (Jean-Claude Taliana / Radio Canada) What is happening around the world As of Sunday, more than 257.3 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker. The reported number of global deaths was more than 5.1 million. PHOTO | COVID-19 protests turn into riots in Guadeloupe: IN AmericasFrench authorities sent special police forces to the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, a territory outside France, as protests over COVID-19 restrictions erupted into riots and looting for the third day in a row. IN Asia, relatives of people who died of COVID-19 are questioning Japan’s home-stay policy for coronavirus patients, arguing that they are being denied hospital care and are essentially being abandoned. IN AfricaNigerian authorities launched a campaign to significantly expand the country’s immunization program against coronavirus. Officials are aiming to vaccinate half the population before February, a target they think will help them achieve herd immunity.

