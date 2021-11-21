The cost of living passes the pandemic as a key issue for Canadians before the return of Parliament: Ipsos – National

As Parliament prepares to get back into action on Monday, Canadians have one thing on mind: rising cost of living.

This is the latest from a new Ipsos survey, which found that concerns about rising prices for essential items like food and gas are now overtaking issues like the COVID-19 pandemic, health care and housing as the main concern of Canadians. .

“They are really focused on what is happening in their homes and what is happening in their lives, especially in relation to their personal prosperity,” Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos, said in an interview with Global News.

Read more: The inflation rate rose to 4.7% in October, the highest level since 2003















Canadians, Bricker said, are "very concerned about what the future will look like."

Using the top 10 issues Canadians said were important in an election day poll by Global News and Ipsos, the poll created a short list of “potential priority areas for the next parliamentary session,” according to the fact of the poll.

Affordability and the cost of living topped the list as the top issue Canadians felt the government should prioritize, with 33 percent putting the issue at the top of their lists. At the bottom of that spot were concerns about the pandemic, which 27 per cent said should be a priority, and health care, which fell to 25 per cent, followed by housing at 24 per cent and the economy at 23 per cent. cent.

















The revelation comes after inflation hit its highest rate since 2003 last month – 4.7 percent. Climbing costs have forced consumers of all ages, incomes and political beliefs to spend more to fill their food tanks and carts.

Moreover, a long-running affordability crisis involving the costs of housing, childcare and higher education seems to have reached a boiling point. For example, the national average housing price in Canada increased by 32 percent between July 2019 and July 2021, according to data from the Canadian Real Estate Association.

While these issues are at the top of the minds of Canadians, the poll found a disconnect between what Canadians wanted to see as a priority and what they think the government can actually achieve.

According to the survey, only 23 percent of respondents are confident that the government will make progress on issues of cost of living and affordability.

Read more: Metro warns of higher food costs as food industry faces rising inflation

Canadians are much more confident that progress will be made when it comes to fighting COVID-19 – 61 percent expect to see positive steps in that dossier, the poll found.

“With the pandemic… they know how to track progress. “They know things are improving.”

“But when it comes to the cost of living and the state of the economy, they do not feel the same degree of confidence that the government is able to make progress.”

As for the ruling liberals, they will not enjoy any increase in post-election popularity as they go to the new parliamentary session.

















The approval rating for the liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands at 48 percent, which is only two percent higher than the approval rate of 46 percent it had on election day.

“There are no honeymooners after this election,” Bricker said.

Moreover, over 40 percent of Canadians think Trudeau should step down as Liberal Party leader before the next election, while 29 percent said they hope he will lead the Liberals on their next trip to the election.

“Among Canadians who actually have an opinion on Justin Trudeau’s future, most of them think he should go ahead with the next election,” Bricker said.

Read more: Where does all this end? High fuel and food costs here for a while, experts warn

If Trudeau wants to show Canadians that he would like to remain a liberal leader, Bricker said the prime minister could start by “focusing on the issue that Canadians are most directly concerned about today … which is the issue of the cost of living.”

“The way the prime minister communicates the desire to stay depends on his level of commitment to the issues that people really care about,” Bricker said.

Exclusive Global News Ipsos surveys are protected by copyright. Information and / or data may be retransmitted or republished only with full and proper credit and attribution to Global News Ipsos. This survey was conducted between 12 and 15 November 2021, with a sample of 1,001 Canadians aged 18 and over interviewed online. The accuracy of Ipsos online surveys is measured using a reliability interval. This survey is accurate at 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, if all Canadians over the age of 18 were surveyed.

– with files from Erica Alini of Global News