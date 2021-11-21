Documentary of popular international award alliances





Despite the difference in cultures and musical styles, Hill found a kinship with Douhushaun and other players. We had nine or 10 musicians in one room, Hill said. Five were Apalachians and four or five Slavs came out of the woodwork around Athens. There were Russians, Ukrainians and Belarusians and we ended up making a jam where we wrote our music. It was amazing. Siarhei sang these Belarusian songs and we played baths and made these strange evangelical harmonies on them, Hill continued. We played these ballads of the Appalachian murders and he played the flute and made these Slavic laments. We found this really energetic nucleus that connected the origins of both of these cultures. Pushing forward Slavalachia traveled to Central Europe for the first time in January 2020, but the pandemic quickly drowned out international travel. During the closures, work intensified for the documentary, which was filmed in Belarus, Ukraine and the United States. Slavalachia members were able to gather again in Ukraine for four weeks in late August and early September. The band performed live and wrote and recorded songs for their debut album, which is scheduled to be released in 2022. Explore The Dayton Convention Center will receive $ 35 million in upgrades, repairs The Dayton Convention Center will receive $ 35 million in upgrades, repairs It has been a wonderful collaboration, Hill said. We called it the People’s Alliance because we were not trying to appropriate each other’s traditions. We were really trying to strengthen each other’s traditions. We want to spread them into new environments and then expand the horizons of the work we do with our folk music. Being able to work with these talented musicians has been a life-changing music experience, Hill added. It was nothing short of an awakening and I really feel like I had just started. More information: slavalachia.com. Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or email at [email protected].

