Chaos at Atlanta airport security checkpoint as a man grabs a gun and it explodes

A passenger awaiting a check-in at the Atlanta airport security checkpoint, reached into his bag and snatched a firearm, and it exploded, causing chaos among passengers and causing a temporary FAA- stop. on Saturday afternoon flights, officials said. Burri iku.

The man, later identified as a convicted criminal, ran with a gun from the checkpoint and escaped from an airport exit, the Transportation Safety Administration said. Authorities said it was not an active shooting incident and described the dismissal as accidental.

Police later said they had issued an arrest warrant for the passenger, 42-year-old Kenny Wells.

Airport police commander Major Reginald Moorman said Wells was wanted on charges including holding a concealed weapon at a commercial airport, possessing a firearm by a convicted criminal, firing a firearm and conducting pamatur.

“We are actively following this individual as we speak,” Moorman told a news conference Saturday evening with the TSA and airport officials.

The firing sparked a social media frenzy as alarmed passengers posted videos on Twitter and other sites showing and describing moments of chaos and confusion at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, one of the busiest in the country.

Authorities said three people suffered minor injuries, including one person who fell into the atrium area of ​​the airport away from the checkpoint and two who complained of shortness of breath. Police said they had to control the crowd until things calmed down.

A TSA official said no one was shot.

“We were lucky that when the firearm exploded, no one was seriously injured,” Robert Spinden, TSA’s director of federal security for Georgia, told the airport conference. Officials did not immediately disclose the type of weapon involved.

Social media users reported that there were long queues afterwards and missed flights for some. The incident occurred ahead of the peak season of Thanksgiving holiday travel as people are still facing safe travel concerns during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Although the FAA ordered a temporary ground stoppage, airport officials said operations never ceased and the airport was not closed. They said the airport returned to normal operation in less than two hours.

The TSA statement said it all started when the passenger was ready to be checked by an official at 13:30 at the main airport checkpoint after an X-ray scan revealed what was described as a “forbidden item”.

“He advised the passenger not to touch the property and while opening the compartment containing the prohibited item, the passenger jumped into the bag and snatched a firearm, the moment it was thrown. The passenger then left the area,” according to the statement. .

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that social media users rushed from the airport into chaos after hearing the gun blast. A video posted on Twitter showed people running from the terminal, some looking back anxiously.

After Atlanta police made it clear all normal operations resumed at the airport before 3:30 p.m., the TSA said all passengers needed to be re-checked.

The TSA said the incident underscores the importance of all passengers checking their personal belongings for dangerous items before leaving for the airport. Passengers caught with firearms at airport checkpoints face a civil penalty. The TSA says firearms can be allowed in controlled luggage when they are unloaded and packed in a sealed box and by solid means.

Last month, federal officials reported an increase in firearms seizures at Atlanta airport, part of a record year for the number of firearms detected at airport security checkpoints.

The TSA said it seized 391 firearms at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in the first nine months of 2021. That was an increase from 220 last year when passenger counts had dropped significantly due to the pandemic. But it was also a big leap from 2019, when 323 firearms were seized in Atlanta.

Nationwide, the TSA said, it had banned 4,495 airline passengers from carrying firearms on their flights until October 3 this year, surpassing the previous record of 4,432 firearms seized at checkpoints across the country. in 2019.

The agency’s news release last month noted that the record came despite a steady drop in passengers due to the pandemic. Authorities did not provide an explanation or theory about the increase in gun seizures.

Hartsfield-Jackson is one of the busiest airports in the country, though other US airports rival its number of passenger controls. Dallas Forth Worth International Airport was second on the TSA list, with 232 firearms seized as of Oct. 3.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.