East Coast prepares for autumn storm with strong winds, torrential rains up to 150 mm

The Maritimes are preparing for a major storm starting Monday that is expected to bring up to 150 mm of rain and strong winds – especially in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

Environment Canada has issued separate weather statements for the three Maritime provinces, with additional warnings of rain, wind and frozen rain in effect for the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia areas.

Officials are warning of possible flooding, storms and power outages.

In an update Sunday afternoon, Halifax Deputy Regional Chief of Fire and Emergency Management Roy Hollett said crews have been clearing canals and preparing for the storm, which could last several days.

He urged residents to also check the storm channels around their homes and clean up any debris, such as leaves.

“If people still have furniture or items on your deck, please provide them. “You do not want this bounce around,” he added.

Hollett said people should have emergency supplies, such as food and water, that can last 72 hours.

He also urged “storm followers” to stay away and let emergency teams do their job. Specifically, he urged people who did not need to be outside to refrain from going out for the next two to three days.

“If it is approaching what we are seeing, with the amount of rain and wind, it will not be a good situation to be outside,” he said.

Hollett said the city is working with the province and other partners to create a plan to find housing for the homeless population.

On Twitter, Halifax Search and Rescue wrote that members will control wooded areas, as required by Halifax Regional Fire & Emergency.

“Applicants plus our light vehicles will respond to the request to help keep members of the community safe,” wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Hollett stressed that people should check their neighbors and call 311 if they notice flooding during the storm, or 911 in case of emergency.

“It is not uncommon for the area (Halifax Regional Municipality) to have an Easter holiday and significant rainfall,” he said. “The issue here is how much rain we will see in a short period of time.”

The average rainfall for Nova Scotia in November is around 150 mm, the same amount that can drop in just a few days.

Late Sunday afternoon, Environment Canada issued a rain warning for much of Nova Scotia, as well as a warning for Inverness County – Mabou and north.

Heavy rain is expected early next week and could result in flooding. Is your home and property prepared if possible # Flood? #Stuhia NS https://t.co/FKUmtVd1x5 pic.twitter.com/OXgv978ETW – Nova Scotia EMO (@nsemo) November 20, 2021

–With a folder from The Canadian Press