University of Washington joins international efforts to support data science research and training in Africa

Researchers at the School of Medicine are receiving one of 19 grant awards that will support data science research and training in Africa. Researchers will focus their efforts on developing new training programs in health data science in Rwanda. Faculty from Brown School and McKelvey School of Engineering are also involved in the initiative.

Led by lead co-investigators Victor Davila-Roman, MD, director of the Global Health Center at the University of Washington Institute for Public Health; and Philip RO Payne, PhD, director of the Institute of Informatics at the University of Washington, investigators will collaborate with colleagues at the University of Rwanda and the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, both in Kigali, Rwanda.

The project aims to develop a program that fosters trainee career development with a focus on urgent health care issues in Rwanda, including the burden of infectious diseases such as HIV, malaria and COVID-19, as well as chronic health. conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease. Applying big data science techniques to these issues will enable researchers to identify disease patterns and their prevalence in large populations and, based on these, help scientists develop new hypotheses to was tested for the purpose of improving public health.

Data science has great potential to understand the burden of disease across Africa. But to take steps forward in treating these diseases, we need trained data scientists in Africa, to collect and analyze large sets of health data across populations. Such analyzes can then be used to guide interventions. We look forward to working with our colleagues in Rwanda and other countries under the DS-I Africa initiative to develop and implement exceptional training programs for students in Rwanda so that they can learn these skills and gain valuable experience. . “ Davila-Roman, professor of medicine, anesthesiology and radiology

The Global Health Center is teaming up with the University of Washington Institute of Informatics to develop the training programs and curricula that will be included in the project.

“The main public health problems we are trying to address are of a global nature – only the COVID-19 pandemic shows that these issues do not care about geographical boundaries,” said Payne, also Professor Janet, and Bernard Becker, associate dean. for health information and data science, and leading data scientist for the School of Medicine. “To address these major issues, we need to be able to collect and analyze large amounts of data. The NIH is making a significant investment in creating a network of academic institutions and other groups in Africa and the US that will launch important research and training programs so that we can better organize and understand the health data being created.In addition, the program will help develop a workforce in Rwanda and many other African countries that they can take this work forward. “

Training programs in Rwanda will build skills in health data science and trainees in Rwanda will be able to choose between master’s and doctoral programs, as well as postdoctoral training and faculty development. Personal and distance training options will include opportunities to build skills in applied mathematics, biostatistics, epidemiology, clinical informatics, analytics, computational biology, biomedical imaging, machine intelligence, computer science, and engineering.

Mentoring and internship opportunities will help trainees use their skills to tackle real-world problems. They can, for example, apply data science concepts to medical and public health fields such as social determinants of health, climate change, food systems, infectious diseases, non-communicable diseases, health surveillance, injuries, pediatrics and parasitology.

The NIH program in Africa has four components: a coordination center at the University of Cape Town in South Africa; seven training centers, including one run by the University of Washington; seven research centers; and four centers focused on understanding the ethical, legal, and social implications of data research.

“This initiative has generated tremendous enthusiasm across sectors of the African biomedical research community,” NIH Director Francis S. Collins, MD, PhD, said in the NIH announcement. “Big data and artificial intelligence have the potential to transform research across the continent, while investing in research training will help support future African data science leaders and ensure sustainable progress in this promising field. “

In addition to the Common Fund (CF), awards are being supported by the Fogarty International Center (FIC), the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the National Human Genome Research Institute, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, the National Cancer Institute. Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB), National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Eunice Kennedy Shriver, National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, National Institute of Mental Health (NIH) of Medicine (NLM) and the NIH Office of Data Science Strategy. The initiative is led by CF, FIC, NIBIB, NIMH and NLM.