



LONDON – (TELI BUSINESS) – One week after Glasgow, 174 governments will meet this week at the International Maritime Organization (IMO) in London to address the urgent challenges of reducing carbon emissions facing international transport, in what the industry is calling the test the first litmus test of governments’ decarbonisation commitments after COP26. A critical meeting of the Committee on the Protection of the Marine Environment (MEPC), held by the UN global regulator of the transport industry, will decide whether to proceed with a $ 5 billion Marine Research and Development Fund. IMO (IMRF). Fully paid by industry, at no cost to governments or taxpayers, the fund will be used to accelerate the rapid rise in technological readiness levels to ensure that zero-carbon fuels can be used on large ocean-going vessels. If approved, the R&D fund is expected to be operational by 2023, with the ability to launch a large number of zero-carbon vessels by 2030, making net zero transport a reality by 2050. Esben Poulsson, President of ICS said: If governments do not support the IMF, we have to ask why? The fund is foolish. Something you would have thought governments would jump on to send a clear message to the world that they are serious about achieving their climate goals. Initially a proposal was made to the IMF ahead in 2019 and is now supported by major shipping countries, including Denmark, Greece, Japan, Panama, Singapore and the United Kingdom, plus emerging nations such as Liberia, Nigeria and Palau, which collectively represent the majority of world transport. However, the IMRF needs regulatory approval by most of the governments participating in the MEPC to adopt a mandatory R&D contribution system, which will be funded by raising $ 2 per tonne of marine fuel consumed by internationally trading vessels. Guy Platten, ICS Secretary General said: This is indeed the first litmus test on governments’ decarbonisation commitments since COP26 The $ 5 billion research and development offers governments the opportunity to prove that their words make sense and that they are serious about moving into a zero-carbon sector. At COP 26, governments announced many plans, but do we need to make sure we have the zero carbon technology needed to make that happen? Importantly, this should be for everyone and not just for a few, as offered by the R&D Fund. Despite widespread calls during COP26 for global transport to be fully decarbonized by 2050, a goal that the transportation industry is fully supported, ICS fears that some governments may raise procedural barriers to setting up a Research and Development Fund. This is due to suspicions that cooperative actions that benefit global CO2 reduction efforts may adversely affect what governments perceive as their national or regional interests. or comprehensive impact assessment was carried out to allay these concerns, this indicates that the negative effect on national economies will be virtually zero. — FUND — Notes to editors Statistics a. Figures from the IEA for Private Offshore Sector Research and Development reveal that spending has dropped from $ 2.7 billion in 2017 to $ 1.6 billion in 2019. b. Ricardo report identifies that more than 260 R&D projects, with a total cost of approximately $ 5 billion, are needed to overcome key technical challenges related to the use of new fuels. About ICS The International Transport Chamber (ICS) is the leading international trade association for merchant ship owners and operators, representing all sectors and trade and over 80% of the world merchant fleet.

