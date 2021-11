Canada to lift COVID-19 test requirements for border residents going to US for essential goods

TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) – Canadians crossing into the United States for fuel and other essential supplies will be exempted from having to show a negative COVID-19 test result on their return as Ottawa seeks to help residents of hit by floods in British Columbia, a federal official said Sunday. While the flood situation in Canada’s westernmost province remains serious, there have been some improvements as water levels fall and roads and highways have reopened, Emergency Blast Minister Bill Blair told a news conference. But potentially harmful weather is forecast for the province this week. Blair said the exemption would allow people living in a border community traveling to the United States for essential goods to return without requiring a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register British Columbia declared a state of emergency after a phenomenon known as the “atmospheric river” brought a month of rain in two days, paralyzing parts of the province, leading to shortages of food and fuel. Read more Floods have killed at least four people and could turn into one of Canada’s worst natural disasters. Read more The province has set a limit of 8 gallons (30 liters) for fuel purchases for non-essential vehicles. More rain, wind and snow are forecast for the province’s North Coast regional district, which includes Haida Gwaii, an archipelago on the northern Pacific coast, by Monday, potentially causing floods and landslides. Last week’s floods left roads and railways, cutting off Vancouver, Canada’s third largest city and the lower continental region from the rest of the country, and completely blocking access to several cities. Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said he was optimistic the railway corridor would reopen by mid-week, based on feedback from rail operators. About 500 Canadian troops will be in the province by Sunday night to help rescue efforts. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Denny Thomas; Edited by Peter Cooney Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

