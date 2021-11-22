International
Angry and divided, the Austrians argue over a blockage and vaccine mandates
VIENNA Daniel Zeman was unable to sell any of his handmade apple ginger liqueur last year during the Christmas season because Austria, along with the rest of Europe, were in isolation. He finally opened his booth four days ago, but the government announced that Sunday would be the last day. Austria was closing.
At a time when vaccinated people were eagerly awaiting a return to traditional holiday rituals, the decision was a blow that angered some and disappointed almost everyone.
“If we have to close in January, I understand that,” said Mr. Zeman. But now is Christmas time and everyone wants to be together, have a drink, buy presents and do things with their families.
Europe is experiencing a fourth threatening coronavirus wave, with increasing rates of infection. While Austria may be the first European country to respond with a nationwide deadlock, it may not be the last. This prospect, along with increasingly stringent vaccine mandates, is provoking a backlash here and elsewhere, with mass demonstrations in Vienna, Brussels and the Dutch city of Rotterdam over the weekend, sometimes accompanied by violent outbreaks.
But European leaders may think they have little choice, despite the spread of vaccines seen a year ago as a surefire way out of the pandemic. Austria, where 66 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, reported more than 14,000 new cases of the virus within 24 hours on Sunday. Over the past week, the Netherlands has averaged more than 20,000, while Germany has seen roughly double that number.
The decision by Austrian officials to impose a blockade that will last at least 10 days and up to 20 came after months of tough efforts to stop the climb through widespread testing and partial restrictions. Starting Monday, public life in the country will stop, with people being allowed to leave their homes just to go to work or buy groceries or medicine.
The new Covid wave is being fueled by widespread resistance to vaccines and the growing proliferation of vaccine mandates and masks. Austrian officials have said they will implement a nationwide vaccine mandate in February, the first European country to do so.
Opposition to blocking and mandating vaccines is being fueled in part by the far-right Freedom Party, which has used its platform in the Austrian Parliament to spread doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines and to promote ivermectin, a drug commonly used for treated. parasitic worms that have repeatedly failed against coronavirus in clinical trials.
For furia is not limited to far-right activists, as the crowds that filled the streets of Vienna on Saturday testified. Police estimated the crowd was 40,000, with many families and others much larger than right-wing extremists.
However, many protesters pointed to signs comparing the current Austrian government to the Nazis or promoting racist conspiracy theories.
When the vaccine scene perceives the situation as a war, the logical consequence is a civil war, said Natascha Strobl, who has written extensively on the far right in Austria on the public broadcaster ORF.
Most Austrian marchers refrained from the first violence in the Netherlands, where a protest against government measures for the coronavirus turned into riots in Rotterdam on Friday night, with attacks on police and burning cars and bicycles.
The frenzy against the mandate had been building in Austria for a week after the government imposed a ban on about two million people who had not been vaccinated. Police, given the task of enforcing the measure, said the unvaccinated had clearly become more radical, Austrian Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said on Sunday.
Exacerbating the crisis, the Austrian government fell into paralyzing weeks after Sebastian Kurz resigned as chancellor in early October amid a scandal that led to internal clashes between his conservative followers and their partners in the ruling Green coalition.
Germany has been plagued by a similar power vacuum since elections in late September that reduced Chancellor Angela Merkel to caretaker status as her successor struggles to form a government.
A major editorial for the Austrian newspaper Salzburger Nachrichten led the government to Vienna to allow the situation to become so politicized, with war camps seeing each other as enemies and vaccine opponents denying research as politically motivated.
We have allowed mistletoe therapists to be extremely popular and that supposed healers, handkerchiefs and hate preachers have become acceptable against modern scholars and pharmacologists, wrote Manfred Perterer, the newspaper’s editor-in-chief.
He called on all relevant groups, not just politicians, but scientists, cultural and social leaders to engage in dialogue that would help alleviate some of the fears of those who have not been vaccinated.
Above all, the pandemic must be depoliticized, Mr Perterer said. Communication needs to be clear again.
Mr Nehammer, the interior minister, echoed the idea on Sunday, saying the freedom many protesters insist they wanted could only be achieved through vaccination.
It is not a matter of ideology, it is a matter of persuasion; We can not do and try hard enough to persuade the unvaccinated to be vaccinated, Mr. Nehammer said.
The alternative could be the vaccine mandate that the Austrian government plans to introduce in February as a last resort. It is not clear whether this would persuade people to be vaccinated or further incite opponents.
At least one vaccine skeptic lined up on Sunday with several dozen other people outside the Christmas market in Vienna in front of the City Hall to get their first blows.
Georg Nichitut, who works in construction in Vienna, and his wife who marched the day before in protest were among those who waited nearly an hour for their shooting.
Mr Nichitut said there were questions to which no one was able to answer what would happen to him if there were side effects, or even what they might be. But to continue the work, he said he was reluctantly giving up on the vaccine.
I do not love and do not like, but what else will I do? he said. I have no other choice.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/21/world/europe/austria-covid-lockdown-vaccine-mandates.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]