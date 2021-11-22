Angry and divided, the Austrians argue over a blockage and vaccine mandates

VIENNA Daniel Zeman was unable to sell any of his handmade apple ginger liqueur last year during the Christmas season because Austria, along with the rest of Europe, were in isolation. He finally opened his booth four days ago, but the government announced that Sunday would be the last day. Austria was closing.

At a time when vaccinated people were eagerly awaiting a return to traditional holiday rituals, the decision was a blow that angered some and disappointed almost everyone.

“If we have to close in January, I understand that,” said Mr. Zeman. But now is Christmas time and everyone wants to be together, have a drink, buy presents and do things with their families.

Europe is experiencing a fourth threatening coronavirus wave, with increasing rates of infection. While Austria may be the first European country to respond with a nationwide deadlock, it may not be the last. This prospect, along with increasingly stringent vaccine mandates, is provoking a backlash here and elsewhere, with mass demonstrations in Vienna, Brussels and the Dutch city of Rotterdam over the weekend, sometimes accompanied by violent outbreaks.