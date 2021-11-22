International
As hopes for a nuclear deal fade, Iran rebuilds and risks rise
WASHINGTON Over the past 20 months, Israeli intelligence operatives have killed Iran’s top nuclear scientist and caused major explosions at four Iranian nuclear facilities, hoping to mutilate nuclear-powered centrifuges and delay the day when the new government can be able to build a bomb. .
But U.S. intelligence officials and international inspectors say the Iranians have quickly restored facilities to the Internet by frequently installing newer machines that can enrich uranium at a much faster rate. When a factory producing key centrifuge parts suffered what appeared to be a crippling explosion in late spring, destroying most of the parts inventory and cameras and sensors installed by international inspectors, production resumed in late summer.
A senior US official bitterly called it Tehran’s plan to build a better plan.
This punch and counterattack is only part of the escalation of recent months between Iran and the West, a confrontation that is about to reach the top, once again, in Vienna. For the first time since President Ebrahim Raisi took office this summer, Iranian negotiators plan to meet with their European, Chinese and Russian counterparts later this month to discuss the future of the 2015 nuclear deal that significantly curtailed Iran’s activities.
U.S. officials have warned their Israeli counterparts that repeated attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities may be tactically satisfactory, but they are ultimately counterproductive, according to some officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes discussions. Israeli officials have said they do not intend to give up, dismissing warnings that they can only be encouraging an accelerated program rebuild one of many areas in which the United States and Israel disagree on the benefits of using of diplomacy and not force. .
At the Vienna meeting, US officials will be in the city, but not inside the hall, because Iran will not meet with them after President Donald J. Trump withdrew from the deal more than three years ago, leaving the deal in disarray. . While five months ago those officials seemed optimistic that the 2015 agreement was about to be reinstated, with the largely agreed text, they return to Vienna much more pessimistic than when they last left it, in mid-June . Today that text seems dead, and President Bidens’s vision to re-enter the deal in his first year, then to build something longer and stronger, seems to have faded.
It is a sign of changed humor that Ali Bagheri Kani, the newly appointed Iranian chief nuclear negotiator, does not refer to future talks at all as nuclear negotiations. Mr Bagheri Kani, a deputy foreign minister, said in Paris last week that we do not have such a thing as nuclear negotiations. Instead, he refers to them as negotiations to lift illegal and inhumane sanctions. Iran says it will insist on lifting nuclear and non-nuclear sanctions and needs a guarantee that no future president can unilaterally abandon the deal, as Mr. Trump did. Biden administration officials say the president would never make such a commitment.
Iran, as always, denies having any intention of ever building a nuclear weapon. But the most likely scenario is that she wants a threshold skill that would leave her capable of producing a weapon in weeks or months if she felt the need.
Publicly, the United States is hinting that if Iran rises to Vienna, it may need to consider new sanctions.
Robert Malley, the State Department’s envoy to Iran, recently said that while it is up to Iran to choose which path to take, the United States and other allies must be prepared for any choices Tehran makes.
He noted that Mr. Biden and Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken have both said that if diplomacy fails, we have other means and will use other means to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.
But inside the White House, there has been a scuffle in recent days to explore whether some sort of interim deal might be possible to freeze Iranian production of more enriched uranium and its conversion of that fuel into metallic form, a indispensable step in the fabrication of a combat warhead. In return, the United States can ease a limited number of sanctions. That would not solve the problem. But that could buy time for negotiations, while curbing Israeli threats to bomb Iranian facilities.
Buying time, perhaps a lot of it, can be essential. Many of Mr. Bidens’s advisers doubt that imposing new sanctions on the Iranian leadership, his military, or the $ 1,500 oil trade that Mr. Trump imposed would be more successful than past attempts to pressure Iran to change. course.
And the most aggressive steps that were successful years ago may not yield the results they have in mind. Within the National Security Agency and the US Cyber Command, there is consensus that it is much more difficult now to carry out the kind of cyber attack that the United States and Israel carried out more than a decade ago, when a covert, coded operation of Olympics, crippled centrifuges at Natanz nuclear enrichment site for more than a year.
Current and former US and Israeli officials note that the Iranians have since improved their defenses and built their own cyber forces, which the administration warned last week were increasingly active within the United States.
Iranians have also continued to detain inspectors from major countries, despite a series of deals with Rafael M. Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations watchdog, to store data from sensors in key countries. . The cameras and sensors of the inspectors that were destroyed by the plant explosion in late spring have not been replaced.
“From my point of view, what matters is the inspections you have in place,” Mr Grossi said in a recent interview in Washington, where he spent a week talking to US officials and warning them that his agency was slowly becoming blind in Iran. . He is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Monday, in a final attempt to revive monitoring and inspections before the agencies’ governing board meets this week.
The inspection gap is particularly troubling because Iranians are claiming to now have produced approximately 55 pounds of enriched uranium at 60 percent purity. This purity is below 90 percent commonly used to produce a weapon, but not much. “It’s a level that only bomb-making countries have,” Grossi said. This does not mean that Iran is doing this. But that means it is too high.
And while Iranian officials have given many explanations as to why they are taking the step, for example, of feeding offshore nuclear reactors that Iran does not possess, the real reason seems to be to create pressure.
This month, Iranian Atomic Energy Agency spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi proudly noted that only nuclear-weapon states have shown that they can enrich uranium to this level. (He is wrong: some non-nuclear states have done that.)
In this organization now, if we have the will, we can do everything, he said.
Before Mr. Trump decided to cancel the deal, Iran had respected the limits of the 2015 deal, which by most estimates kept it about a year from disintegration, the point where there is enough material for a bomb. As estimates vary, that buffer is now up to somewhere between three weeks and a few months, which would change the geopolitical calculation throughout the Middle East.
Kur z. Biden took office, some of his top aides had high hopes that parts of the initial agreement they had negotiated could be revived. At the time, the Iranians who had agreed to the deal were still in place: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and his foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, remained in office, even if their power had been greatly reduced.
But the administration spent two months defining how to approach a negotiation, and European officials complain that, in retrospect, that lost time turned out to be harmful.
Only at the end of March did the two sides agree to return to the table; the Vienna talks began in early April.
By June, an agreement was largely complete, a senior administration official said. It later became clear that Iran was stalling until its presidential election, which brought Mr. Raisi, a former hard-line director of the judiciary.
Initially, US officials hoped Mr. Raisi would simply take the deal that was negotiated, make minor changes, and celebrate the lifting of most Western sanctions. For everything that went wrong, they reckoned, the new president could blame the former president and foreign minister.
But this proved a miscalculation. In late September, the country’s new foreign minister, Hossain Amirabdollahian, told The New York Times that he had no interest in conducting the kind of detailed negotiations that his predecessor had worked on for years.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh told a recent news conference that Iran had three conditions for Washington to return to the deal: It must admit wrongdoing in withdrawing from the deal, it must lift all sanctions immediately, and it must offer a guarantee that no other administration will come out of the deal as Trump did.
It is absolutely impossible for Iran to give the US the level of concession granted by the Rouhanis government, said Gheis Ghoreishi, a foreign policy adviser to the Iranian government. We will not give out all our cards and then wait to see if the US or EU will be committed to the deal or not; this has no way of happening.
While European officials say they do not want to consider a Plan B if a deadlock occurs, a range of such plans ranging from economic isolation to sabotage have been the subject of regular meetings at the White House, the Pentagon and the State Department. Asked about Plan B discussions at a news conference more than two weeks ago, Mr Biden paused for a moment and then said: I will not comment on Iran now.
But the Israelis are commenting. This month, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi said the Israeli military was accelerating operational plans and preparedness to deal with Iran and the nuclear military threat. It was a reference to the fact that the new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, has authorized more funding to plan and carry out the attacks. Israeli officials insist they have developed a bunker demolition capability that avoids the need for the kind of assistance they sought from the Bush administration 13 years ago. It remains unclear whether this is true or bluff.
At one point, Biden administration officials say they may be forced to declare that Iran’s nuclear program is simply too advanced for anyone to return safely to the 2015 deal. This is not a chronological clock; is a technological hour, Mr. Malley said at a conference last month. At some point, he added, the deal would be so eroded because Iran would have made progress that could not be reversed.
He added: You can not resurrect a dead corpse.
