As hopes for a nuclear deal fade, Iran rebuilds and risks rise

WASHINGTON Over the past 20 months, Israeli intelligence operatives have killed Iran’s top nuclear scientist and caused major explosions at four Iranian nuclear facilities, hoping to mutilate nuclear-powered centrifuges and delay the day when the new government can be able to build a bomb. .

But U.S. intelligence officials and international inspectors say the Iranians have quickly restored facilities to the Internet by frequently installing newer machines that can enrich uranium at a much faster rate. When a factory producing key centrifuge parts suffered what appeared to be a crippling explosion in late spring, destroying most of the parts inventory and cameras and sensors installed by international inspectors, production resumed in late summer.

A senior US official bitterly called it Tehran’s plan to build a better plan.

This punch and counterattack is only part of the escalation of recent months between Iran and the West, a confrontation that is about to reach the top, once again, in Vienna. For the first time since President Ebrahim Raisi took office this summer, Iranian negotiators plan to meet with their European, Chinese and Russian counterparts later this month to discuss the future of the 2015 nuclear deal that significantly curtailed Iran’s activities.

U.S. officials have warned their Israeli counterparts that repeated attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities may be tactically satisfactory, but they are ultimately counterproductive, according to some officials familiar with the behind-the-scenes discussions. Israeli officials have said they do not intend to give up, dismissing warnings that they can only be encouraging an accelerated program rebuild one of many areas in which the United States and Israel disagree on the benefits of using of diplomacy and not force. .