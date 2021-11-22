International
Qualified Immigrants, International Students and Refugees Welcome to Australia from 1 December
Read more
Morrison said their return marked a “significant step” forward in Australia’s recovery.
“The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone on our return journey,” he told reporters.
The federal government has estimated that 200,000 migrants holding these visas are expected to accept the offer between December and January.
It has been almost two years since foreign nationals were able to come to the country without having to secure an exemption from government and enter into mandatory quarantine.
Read more
While Australia’s international borders have been open since the beginning of November, only fully vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and their families have been able to travel to the country without quarantine.
Under the new rules, visa holders must have received a vaccine approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and provide proof of their vaccination status.
They will also be required to submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19 within three days of departure.
Visa holders will have to comply with quarantine requirements in the state or territory upon their arrival.
SBS News was told the changes also mean that Afghans seeking humanitarian visas will be more likely to seek resettlement in Australia.
Morrison said the group was considered the “highest priority” in the refugee and humanitarian program.
Business groups and some states have also called for a dramatic increase in migration in order to fill critical skills gaps and support the nations economy.
Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson has also said about 130,000 international students remain outside Australia.
Senate leader and Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham said he expected international students to return for the start of the 2022 university year.
“Our goal is to keep moving forward as fast as we can – while making it as safe as we can,” he told reporters.
“[This] will enable us to move to the next phase of reopening for international students … [and] to return essential workers to the country. “
The imminent announcements come after Australia welcomed tourists from Singapore on Sunday, following the start of an unqualified travel bubble between the two nations.
Australia is also welcoming fully vaccinated citizens from Japan and the Republic of Korea from 1 December.
Under these agreements, citizens of Japan and the Republic of Korea who have a valid Australian visa will be able to travel from their home country without a quarantine without having to apply for a travel exemption.
Read more
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said allowing more people to return to Australia from abroad would help strengthen the economy.
“We want to allow able-bodied immigrants to come to our country as well as international students sooner rather than later,” Frydenberg told Sky News.
“International students are worth about $ 40 billion to our economy and we know there is a shortage of manpower there and skilled workers can play a key role.”
The rule changes follow continued advocacy by visa holders regarding the personal cost of not being able to return to Australia since the border closure was decided in March last year.
A complete list of visa holders who qualify for the rule change can be found here.
Sources
2/ https://www.sbs.com.au/news/government-to-unveil-plan-to-welcome-back-200-000-migrants-international-students/5b016788-4612-4a0d-8551-0000b0fa1950
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]