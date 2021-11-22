Qualified Immigrants, International Students and Refugees Welcome to Australia from 1 December

Read more

Morrison said their return marked a “significant step” forward in Australia’s recovery.

“The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone on our return journey,” he told reporters.

The federal government has estimated that 200,000 migrants holding these visas are expected to accept the offer between December and January.

It has been almost two years since foreign nationals were able to come to the country without having to secure an exemption from government and enter into mandatory quarantine.

While Australia’s international borders have been open since the beginning of November, only fully vaccinated citizens, permanent residents and their families have been able to travel to the country without quarantine.

Under the new rules, visa holders must have received a vaccine approved by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration and provide proof of their vaccination status.

They will also be required to submit a negative PCR test for COVID-19 within three days of departure.

Visa holders will have to comply with quarantine requirements in the state or territory upon their arrival.

SBS News was told the changes also mean that Afghans seeking humanitarian visas will be more likely to seek resettlement in Australia.

Morrison said the group was considered the “highest priority” in the refugee and humanitarian program.

Business groups and some states have also called for a dramatic increase in migration in order to fill critical skills gaps and support the nations economy.

Universities Australia chief executive Catriona Jackson has also said about 130,000 international students remain outside Australia.

Senate leader and Treasury Secretary Simon Birmingham said he expected international students to return for the start of the 2022 university year.

“Our goal is to keep moving forward as fast as we can – while making it as safe as we can,” he told reporters.

“[This] will enable us to move to the next phase of reopening for international students … [and] to return essential workers to the country. “

The imminent announcements come after Australia welcomed tourists from Singapore on Sunday, following the start of an unqualified travel bubble between the two nations.

Australia is also welcoming fully vaccinated citizens from Japan and the Republic of Korea from 1 December.

Under these agreements, citizens of Japan and the Republic of Korea who have a valid Australian visa will be able to travel from their home country without a quarantine without having to apply for a travel exemption.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said allowing more people to return to Australia from abroad would help strengthen the economy.

“We want to allow able-bodied immigrants to come to our country as well as international students sooner rather than later,” Frydenberg told Sky News.

“International students are worth about $ 40 billion to our economy and we know there is a shortage of manpower there and skilled workers can play a key role.”

The rule changes follow continued advocacy by visa holders regarding the personal cost of not being able to return to Australia since the border closure was decided in March last year.

A complete list of visa holders who qualify for the rule change can be found here.