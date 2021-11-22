Concerns about new floods as the next atmospheric river descends to the shore BC

Another atmospheric river is hitting British Columbia, causing new concerns about rain and possible flooding on both the north and south coasts of the province.

Environment Canada has extracted a host of winter storm, wind and rain warnings, along with specific weather statements for Haida Gwaii and the north and central coasts as the system brings tropical moisture to the area.

By Sunday afternoon, she said 40 to 50 millimeters of rain had already fallen in the Kitimat area, with another 20 to 30 millimeters in the forecast. The heaviest rainfall in the north is expected to decrease overnight.

The interior of the North Coast, and Stewart, BC, in particular, were facing a more wintery situation and up to 30 inches of snow had already fallen late Sunday.

















The warmer air expected at night is forecast to bring heavy rain, possibly mixed with snow at night.

“The snow will melt as the rain continues and drainage systems may become blocked or overloaded,” Environment Canada warned.

“Localized or possibly widespread floods may result. Landslides can occur. ”

The BC River Forecast Center has conducted a flood survey for the North Coast region.

Strong winds of up to 90 km / h with tremors of up to 110 km / h are forecast to hit the region until the late hours of Sunday evening, before calming down Monday morning.

The storm is projected to start moving south, weakening, but will potentially bring more rainfall to the southwest already devastated by floods and landslides in British Columbia.

Rainfall in the range of 15 to 20 millimeters was forecast for the South Coast on Monday, according to Global BC meteorologist Yvonne Schalle, with the most significant humidity along the way through Wednesday and Thursday.

Of particular concern was Abbotsford, where Canadian Army-backed crews raced against time to repair damaged dams, repair roads and drain floodwater from a key agricultural area.

“We will see rain waves this week. “The next big storm we are seeing will arrive on Thursday,” Schalle said.

“There are still some days outside, but it is thought that we can see 50-60 millimeters of rain from Thursday to Friday. Please prepare for more rain and a significant amount of rain this week. ”

















Abbotsford Mayor Henry Brown said Sunday afternoon that the city had made great progress in fighting the floods, including closing all major cracks in dams protecting Prair Sumas and opening flood gates at the Barrowtown pumping station.

Flooded water from the Nooksack River in Washington state had also stopped flowing north across the border into Abbotsford, he said, but that could change if the region is hit hard by more rain this week.

If 100 millimeters come in 24 hours, that’s a problem, a big problem, because the water will bounce across the border, Brown said.

Environment in Canada has scheduled a technical press conference on “important weather” approaching the province for 12:30 a.m. Monday.

