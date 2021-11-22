Seekers receive more bodies after landslides before Christ; The 5th victim is still at large





VANCOUVER, British Columbia The British Columbia Medical Service has confirmed the discovery of three more bodies near the village of Pemberton, bringing to four the number of people killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains that drove vehicles off the road. The search continues for a fifth body, forensic pathologist Lisa Lapointe said in a statement Saturday. The landslide occurred Monday when a wave of rocks and debris covered part of the highway between Lillooet and Pemberton. A woman’s body was found Monday. British Southern Columbia (SRY Rail Link) Southern Railroad workers observe a section of railroad tracks that have been washed in many places and covered in debris after floodwaters receded after heavy rains in Abbotsford, British Columbia on Friday, November 19th. 2021. (Darryl Dyck / Canadian Press via AP)AP Lapointe said another body was found Wednesday and two more bodies were found Thursday. Attempts continued Friday to find a fifth person reported missing, but unfortunately those attempts were unsuccessful, she said. The British Columbian government announced Friday that it is limiting the amount of fuel people can buy at gas stations in some parts of the province and is restricting non-essential travel as highways begin to reopen after storms. Provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said non-essential vehicles would be limited to about eight gallons per trip at the gas station. The order is expected to last until December 1st. Environment in Canada says 24 BC communities received approximately 4 inches of rain from Saturday to Monday. The preliminary closure of the Trans Mountain pipeline during the floods has raised concerns about fuel shortages in Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island provinces. Garbage piles up as farms are surrounded by flood waters caused by heavy rains and mudslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press via AP)AP

