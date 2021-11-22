Venezuela votes in regional elections under international scrutiny

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) Under international scrutiny, Venezuelans cast their ballots in thousands of local rallies Sunday in an election that for the first time in four years involved large opposition turnout, a move that divided the bloc’s already fragmented opponent with President Nicols Maduro.

More than 130 international observers, mostly from the European Union, gathered across the South American country to consider electoral conditions such as justice, access to the media, campaign activities and disqualification of candidates. Their presence was among a series of movements aimed at building trust in Venezuela’s long-damaged electoral system, but turnout was still low.

It gives me a little more confidence that they respect our right to vote and respect our vote because we want that to change, said hospital employee Pedro Martinez, 56, of the work of observers. Yet he understood why few people were in line at the polling station in an eastern Caracas neighborhood that usually votes against Maduro and his allies: Opposition leaders fight among themselves.

This split in the opposition leads to few people (voting), said Martinez, for whom his country’s economy and health care services were at the forefront of the election. The opposition must work hard to gain the trust of the people.

More than 21 million Venezuelans were eligible to vote in over 3,000 races, including 23 governors and 335 mayors. More than 70,000 candidates entered the race.

The results are expected late Sunday.

Historically, voter turnout has been low for state and municipal elections, with about 70% abstentions. Regional contests normally do not attract much attention beyond the country’s borders, but Sunday was different because of the steps taken by the Maduro regime and his opponents that led to the election.

The National Assembly, by a pro-Maduro majority, in May appointed two opponents known as members of the leadership of the National Electoral Council, including an activist who was jailed on charges of taking part in actions to destabilize the government. It is the first time since 2005 that the Venezuelan opposition has more than one member on the board of the five-member electorate.

In August, representatives of the Maduro government and allies of opposition leader Juan Guaid began a formal dialogue, led by Norwegian diplomats and organized by Mexico, to find a common way out of the political stalemate of their countries. At the end of that month, the opposition decided to participate. Maduro’s representatives for months had also had behind-the-scenes talks with allies of former opposition presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.

Maduro agreed to allow a large presence of international observers, meeting a request from the opposition. The EU, motivated by the talks in Mexico, accepted the invitation of Venezuelan officials. But those talks were suspended last month following the extradition to the US of a key Maduro ally.

It is the first time in 15 years that EU observers are in Venezuela. In previous elections, foreign observation was essentially carried out by multilateral and regional election organizations close to the Venezuelan executive. They are expected to publish a preliminary report on Tuesday and an in-depth look next year.

Millions of Venezuelans live in poverty, facing low wages, high food prices and the world’s worst inflation rate. The country’s political, social and economic crises, linked to falling oil production and prices, have continued to deepen with the pandemic.

“I vote for Venezuela, I do not vote for any political party,” said Luis Palacios, 72, outside a polling station in the Caracas capital. I do not care about politicians, they do not represent this country. I think Venezuela can improve by participating because, well, we no longer have any other options.

Regardless of turnout, Sunday’s election could mark the emergence of new opposition leaders, consolidate alliances and draw the lines to be followed by Maduro’s opponents, who arrive in this election devastated by internal breaks, often rooted in their frustration at not being able to knock out of power the heirs of the late president Hugo Chvez.

What we will see is a fight for second place, because second place symbolically means which opposition (the government believes) should be stopped more, which will have a weight, said Flix Seijas, director of the statistical research firm Delphos, ahead of the election. He added that the results will show who is ultimately the second force of the country and which segment of the opposition represents it.

Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores in televised messages after casting their votes urged Venezuelans to go out to vote.

He said that the elections will strengthen the political dialogue, will strengthen the democratic governance, will strengthen the capacity to face the problems, to find solutions. But in the same comments to reporters, he said dialogue with the opposition could not resume at the moment.

It was the United States government that hit the back of the dialogue between Venezuela’s Bolivian government and Venezuela’s extremist Guaidosista opposition, he said, referring to Guaid, whom the United States recognizes as the legitimate leader of the South American country.

“They have to answer for that kidnapping and as soon as we believe there are conditions, we will inform that country,” Maduro said, referring to the detention and extradition of his ally Alex Saab, whom he considers a kidnapping. , arguing that Saab was a diplomat at a humanitarian when he was detained in Cape Verde.

The US has imposed economic sanctions on the Venezuelan government, Maduro and some of its allies, including Saab. The change of leadership on the electoral council and the government’s participation in the dialogue in Mexico were seen as measures to seek to improve relations with the Biden administration.

Guaid on Twitter characterized the election as an attempt by Maduro to relativize and normalize the crisis.

There are no conditions for free and fair elections in Venezuela, he said in a video posted on Twitter before the election. The reasons are obvious. The electoral power in Venezuela is not independent, it is protected by dictatorship.

