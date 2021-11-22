Australia to further ease international border restrictions tidings





By Colin Packham and Renju Jose CANBERRA / SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia will allow foreign visa holders to enter the country from early December, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday as he took further steps to resume international travel and boost the economy. Australia closed its international border in May 2020 and allowed only a limited number of citizens and permanent residents to enter in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19. The rules were eased in recent weeks to allow the entry of foreign members of citizens’ families, and Morrison said this would be increased from Dec. 1 to allow the arrival of vaccinated students, business visa holders and refugees. “The return of skilled workers and students to Australia is a major milestone on our return journey,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra. Australia will also allow tourists vaccinated from South Korea and Japan from December 1, he said. The return of international students, worth about A $ 35 billion (US $ 25 billion) a year to the Australian economy, will be a major boost for the education sector. Many Australian universities have begun to rely on international students and the closure of borders has resulted in many higher education facilities laying off hundreds of staff. A group of international students arrived in Australia from Singapore on Sunday after a travel bubble between the two countries went into effect. Border rules, swift blockades and strict social distance rules helped Australia keep its coronavirus numbers much lower than many other comparable countries, with around 200,000 cases and 1,948 deaths. Most of the new infections are reported in the state of Victoria, which recorded 1,029 cases on Monday. New South Wales, home of Sydney, reported 180 cases. Other states and territories are COVID free or have very few cases. ($ 1 = A $ 1.3824) (Report by Renju Jose and Colin Packham; Edited by Richard Pullin)

